Martin Short Changed Seats on a Plane So Chance the Rapper Could Sit With His 7-Year-Old Daughter

By Regina Sienra on March 24, 2023
One of the many nightmares parents face when traveling with their children is ending up separated from them on a plane. Since many airlines assign seats randomly at check-in, families sometimes end up scattered across different rows. That's when they’re face with the awkwardness of asking a stranger to swap seats—which some even paid for—so their little ones don't have to be on their own. This happened to musician Chance the Rapper on a recent flight. Surprisingly, before he even thought of making a request to his seat neighbor, the man offered to swap places so that Chance and his 7-year-old daughter, Kensli, be seated next to each other. It wasn’t until later that he realized the identity of the good samaritan.

“So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren’t next to each other,” Chance the Rapper tweeted. “I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together. We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!!” he revealed.

Thanks to his storied career in comedy and film, Short has fans of all ages. To make the situation even more adorable, Chance revealed that his daughter loves Short. “So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3,” he continued, adding a screenshot of the actor in the movie. “What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST.”

His tweet quickly went viral, earning over 300,000 likes but most importantly, sparking a debate: who would miss out on Short's company? “My daughter could have sat by herself. Marty would have been a delight,” one  person replied. Chance then cheekily added what he would have said, if he’d realized it was Short from the beginning: ““Oh thanks so much but the little girl will be fine where she is… *opens laptop* ANYWAYS this a lil script I’ve been working on it’s called ‘Four Amigos!’” he joked.

Hopefully Chance will come across Short some other time in the future, giving him and his daughter the opportunity to tell him how much they love his work. In the meantime, you can catch Chance three Rapper as a coach on NBC's The Voice, while the third season of Only Murders in the Building, starring Short alongside Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, is currently in production.

Chance The Rapper and his daughter, Kensli, ended up in separate seats on a recent flight, but a kind stranger offered his seat so they could travel together. It was until later that he realized the identity of the good samaritan—actor Martin Short.

