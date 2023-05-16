Home / Design / Style

7-Year-Old Fashion Designer Says He Was Gucci in a Past Life, Makes Dresses to Prove It

By Sara Barnes on May 16, 2023

Ask most 7-year-olds who (or what) Gucci is and you’d draw blank stares—but not from Max Alexander. This creative kid not only knows who the iconic designer is, but he’s emphatic that he was Guccio Gucci in a past life. This confidence in himself is coupled with a natural ability to design and create clothes—something he’s already been doing for a few years. The boy's work is getting recognized in major media outlets and by celebrities who have commissioned clothing from him.

Max’s mom, Madison, has been one of his biggest supporters ever since her son told her, one night at dinner, that he was a dressmaker. He announced that he needed a mannequin in order to show his family that he was meant to design fashion. Madison is an artist who works with cardboard, so she crafted his first dress form for him out of her chosen material.

Once Max had his mannequin, he quickly got to work designing dresses. “He just started making dresses, it was the craziest thing,” Madison recalled. “I ran and got my husband. I was like, ‘Come out of your office, you have to see what Max is doing. It's crazy.' ”

Max has fashion in his blood. “It turns out his grandparents were in the fashion business in Montreal,” she explains. “My grandparents and my mom were all sewists, but Max didn't know any of that, it came out of nowhere.”

After creating half a dozen dresses without having any sewing skills, Max’s mom began to show him some techniques on her own sewing machine. The boy is a voracious learner with a natural ability to sew, and he “quickly surpassed” Madison’s skills. She enrolled him in classes at their local sewing shop, where he learned more about garment construction. But his innate ability to know what looks good on the human body is all his own.

While many kids switch from hobby to hobby—especially when they’re young—Max has been laser-focused on fashion and produced more than a hundred designs. This has already led to incredible opportunities, including a jacket for actor Sharon Stone and selling his work around the world.

Although he’s just a first grader, Max is looking toward his future. He dreams of being the head of the House of Gucci or having his own atelier. Considering his drive and talents, his future looks bright.

Max Alexander is a 7-year-old who knows what he wants to be when he grows up: a fashion designer. In fact, he says he was Gucci in a past life.

At 4 years old, Max proclaimed that he wanted to be a dressmaker one day, so his mom Madison fashioned him a mannequin from cardboard.

Since that time, Max has produced more than a hundred designs.

This has already led to incredible opportunities, including selling his work around the world…

…and creating a jacket for actor Sharon Stone.

