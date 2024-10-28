Ultra-Light Pocket-Sized Daypack Lets You Travel Light and Go Green

Based in Bangkok, TipTop Things is a collective of friends dedicated to designing climate-positive products that enhance everyday life. They recently launched their latest design on Kickstarter—the Nanobag Daypack, an ultra-light, pocket-sized backpack that blends convenience with eco-friendly design.

The Nanobag Daypack is made from super-soft diamond ripstop fabric, which is just 0.05 millimeters thick—that’s half the width of a human hair! It has the ability to fold into a tiny pouch measuring around 3.5 x 2 inches (9 x 5 cm) and weighing just 1.15 ounces (33 grams). That means you can easily fit the Nanobag into your pocket when you aren’t using it.

Despite its ultra-lightweight design, the Nanobag can carry an impressive 66 pounds (30 kilograms), thanks to its sturdy construction. Once unfolded, it expands to 18.5 inches (47 centimeters) tall and 13.8 inches (35 centimeters) wide, offering plenty of space for all your essentials. Wide straps provide a comfortable and balanced distribution of weight. And the Daypack even features a sturdy YKK zipper reinforced with bartack stitching on stress points.

The Daypack comes in 12 different designs, from plain black and navy to abstract patterns and camouflage. But the Nanobag isn’t just convenient and stylish. It also gives consumers the opportunity to contribute to a greener planet.

“By choosing us, you're not just selecting a backpack—you're embracing a more sustainable lifestyle,” says TipTop Things on Kickstarter. “For every Nanobag sold, we’ll also plant a tree in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects.”

Learn more about the Nanobag Daypack on Kickstarter, and back the project to grab one for yourself.

The Nanobag Daypack by TipTop Things is an ultra-light, pocket-sized backpack that blends convenience with eco-friendly design.

It folds into a tiny pouch measuring around 3.5 x 2 inches (9 x 5 cm) and weighing just 1.15 oz (33 g).

It’s made from super-soft diamond ripstop fabric, which is just 0.05mm thick—that’s half the width of a human hair!

It can carry an impressive 66 lbs. (30 kg), thanks to its sturdy construction.

For every Nanobag sold, the TipTop Things team promises to plant a tree in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects.

TipTop Things: Kickstarter

All images via TipTop Things.

Related Articles :

15 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target

Get Ready to Jet With These Creative Pouches and Weekender Bags

These “Medic Bags” Have Everything Writers Need To Work on the Go

Shop In Style With Any of These Artistic Reusable Tote Bags