McDonald’s Is Offering Adult Happy Meals in October, With an Artsy Twist

For most children, the best part about dining at McDonald's is the excitement of opening a Happy Meal and finding the toy inside. Well, now adults can rediscover this nostalgic joy in a special promotion at the fast-food chain. From October 3 until October 30, 2022, McDonald's is offering specially curated Happy Meals for adults featuring a collection of vintage-style toys with a contemporary art twist.

Called Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Box, the special offering is made in partnership with fashion streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. Each box includes an adult-sized meal as well as a classic McDonald's character, including Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Birdie, as well as a new addition named Cactus Buddy.

“We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” says Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we're reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”

The new limited-edition Happy Meal will be available for purchase dining-in, drive-thru, and delivery while supplies last. In addition, customers will be able to purchase Cactus Plant Flea Market merchandise like t-shirts, hoodies, and collectibles through the McDonald's website, and they'll have an opportunity to win these products for free by entering a sweepstake through the McDonald's app.

h/t: [NPR]

All images via McDonald's unless otherwise noted.

