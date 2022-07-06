Vintage Burger King Is Discovered Fully Intact Behind a Wall at a Delaware Mall

A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was snapped by Jonathon Pruitt April of 2022. pic.twitter.com/G3V3SnJM3J — Jeze3D.exe v2.2.1 (@RealJezebelley) June 28, 2022

It's not often we catch a glimpse of our not-too-distant past, especially in mint condition. Recently, however, a photo of a vintage Burger King has circulated on Twitter, featuring the interior of the fast-food restaurant completely void of people and left fully intact. The mystery of its existence, as well as its remarkably preserved decor, has understandably sparked a lot of interest online.

Amazingly, the BK diner was discovered behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware. A photo of the premises was taken by Jonathon Pruitt in April 2022 but so far, that's about the only information we have about the secret location. Was it accidentally blocked off after it closed down and then forgotten about for a while? It could be possible. As one person on Twitter points out, it was used as a storage room as recently as 2019.

The best part of the excavation, however, has been people's reactions to the historic space. One Twitter user comments, “The discovery of the Burger King's burial chamber is perhaps one of the most important archaeological finds of this century.”

Another one says, “If you find a fully intact space lit and decorated like this behind a wall in a mall where it shouldn't be, you take your picture and you leave before you find yourself in [an] independently distributed found footage horror movie.”

Even if the truth about how this Burger King was blocked off behind a wall is never revealed, people's imaginative stories will fill the gaps.

if you find a fully intact space lit and decorated like this behind a wall in a mall where it shouldn't be, you take your picture and you leave before you find yourself in a independently distributed found footage horror movie https://t.co/xgRybiovhv — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) June 28, 2022

People have the funniest reactions to the image.

The discovery of the Burger King’s burial chamber is perhaps one of the most important archaeological finds of this century https://t.co/yvRvZcCYUd — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) June 29, 2022

According to one person, this Burger King was used as a storage space in 2019. The mysteries still remain.

Lmao that was literally my storage room back in 2019 pic.twitter.com/c8RUILLZmK — Lizard (@loserskwaddd) June 28, 2022

