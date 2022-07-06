Home / Funny

Vintage Burger King Is Discovered Fully Intact Behind a Wall at a Delaware Mall

By Margherita Cole on July 6, 2022

It's not often we catch a glimpse of our not-too-distant past, especially in mint condition. Recently, however, a photo of a vintage Burger King has circulated on Twitter, featuring the interior of the fast-food restaurant completely void of people and left fully intact. The mystery of its existence, as well as its remarkably preserved decor, has understandably sparked a lot of interest online.

Amazingly, the BK diner was discovered behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware. A photo of the premises was taken by Jonathon Pruitt in April 2022 but so far, that's about the only information we have about the secret location. Was it accidentally blocked off after it closed down and then forgotten about for a while? It could be possible. As one person on Twitter points out, it was used as a storage room as recently as 2019.

The best part of the excavation, however, has been people's reactions to the historic space. One Twitter user comments, “The discovery of the Burger King's burial chamber is perhaps one of the most important archaeological finds of this century.”

Another one says, “If you find a fully intact space lit and decorated like this behind a wall in a mall where it shouldn't be, you take your picture and you leave before you find yourself in [an] independently distributed found footage horror movie.”

Even if the truth about how this Burger King was blocked off behind a wall is never revealed, people's imaginative stories will fill the gaps.

A photo of a vintage Burger King has gone viral online. Apparently, it was discovered behind a wall, fully intact and in perfect condition, at the Concord Mall in Delaware.

People have the funniest reactions to the image.

According to one person, this Burger King was used as a storage space in 2019. The mysteries still remain.

h/t: [Yahoo!, boingboing]

All images via Twitter.

Related Articles:

People Donate $270,000 To Loyal Burger King Employee of 27 Years

Burger King Is Using Giant Cardboard Crowns to Encourage Social Distancing in Germany

Burger King is Getting a Modern Make-Over

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Here’s How People Laugh Online in Different Languages
Artist Creates Perfect Pairing of Two Iconic Memes as One Funny Painting
Japanese Museum Unleashes “Dinosaurs” in Celebration of New Tyrannosaurus Rex Exhibit
Funny Dog Brings His Mom Presents While She’s in the Shower
Software Engineer Marks the “Death” of the Internet Explorer Browser With a Funny Headstone
This Guy Has Been Photoshopping Paddington Bear Into Movies for Over 400 Days and Counting

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Toddler Surprised His Mom By Placing a DoorDash Order for 31 McDonald’s Cheeseburgers
A Very Patient Robert Irwin Tries to Help an Aggressive Bird Overcome Her Anger Management Issues
White Lion With Bangs at Guangzhou Zoo May Have Accidentally Given Himself This Haircut
Woman Captures Hilarious Moment a Turtle Climbs Log and Causes Other Turtles To Fall
Finding the Real Dog Hiding in All These Toys Is Harder Than You Think
With the ‘Mullet Shoe’ You Can Now Wear the Iconic Haircut on Your Feet

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]