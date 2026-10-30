McKenna Grace Wore a Museum-Worthy Hand-Beaded Dress Resembling the “Hunger Games” Arena

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por ALmée Couture (@almee.lii)

Method dressing, in which actors wear outfits inspired by the movie or TV series they are promoting, is all the rage in Hollywood right now. Started by Zendaya (and later done by Margot Robbie for Barbie), this approach has found its new icon in McKenna Grace, who has worn pieces that give a nod to the Hunger Games franchise during the press tour for the upcoming prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. Now, her latest ensemble has made waves for how it closely resembles a scene from the movie, all while looking straight out of a museum.

During a fan event in London, Grace wore a striking gown by ALmée Couture that would fit right in at the Met Gala. The intricate, hand-beaded gown includes crystal work and 3D floral appliqués. The materials form a colorful landscape, complete with a swirling sky that’s reminiscent of Van Gogh’s Starry Night. But beneath it, the fields and mountains evoke the arena for the 50th Hunger Games, the gruesome event that Sunrise on the Reaping depicts, as teased by the film’s posters and trailers.

The gown, named Spring Symphony, is part of ALmée Couture’s Le Jardin des Rêves Collection. Before Grace’s red carpet appearance, the dress was first presented at New York Fashion Week SS27. “A graceful silhouette adorned with blooming florals, shimmering textures, and a harmony of colors inspired by nature’s beauty,” writes the ALmée Couture team, led by designer Taing Sokhang, about the gown. “Every intricate detail is meticulously handcrafted, reflecting countless hours of dedication and an unwavering commitment to couture excellence.”

While the dress, like the rest of the collection, was inspired by the poetry of blooming florals and organic forms, ALmée Couture reveled its cinematographic connection, calling the piece “a beautiful moment where our design meets the world of the film.” The team further describes this achievement as “a celebration of timeless elegance and artistic craftsmanship, recently brought to life by the enchanting McKenna Grace.”

In addition to her arena-inspired number, Grace has previously worn other outfits that reference the Hunger Games, including a recreation of the wedding dress worn by Katniss Everdeen, the main character of the franchise, originally played by Jennifer Lawrence; and a Nicole + Felicia gown covered in butterflies, a recurring motif in the films and alluding to a creature that will be in the new film.

Sunrise on the Reaping releases on November 20, so there’s plenty of time for Grace to don more Hunger Games-inspired red carpet looks. To stay up to date with the actor, follow McKenna Grace on Instagram.

McKenna Grace has taken method dressing to a new level with the gown she wore to a Sunrise on the Reaping fan event in the UK.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The Fashion Stage (@thefashion_stage)

Created by ALmée Couture, the dress features a colorful landscape that evokes the arena for the 50th Hunger Games, the gruesome event Sunrise on the Reaping depicts.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por GLAMOUR Germany (@glamourgermany)

“A beautiful moment where our design meets the world of the film,” say the designers.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Complex Style (@complexstyle)

“A celebration of timeless elegance and artistic craftsmanship, recently brought to life by the enchanting McKenna Grace.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The Hunger Games (@thehungergames)

ALmée Couture: Website | Instagram

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