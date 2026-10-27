2026 Weather Photographer of the Year Shortlist Captures Nature at Its Most Dramatic

Weather can transform a landscape in minutes. Dramatic storms roll in, unusual clouds fill the sky, and fog, snow, or rain can make even a familiar place look completely different. The shortlisted images in the 2026 Weather Photographer of the Year competition capture these fleeting moments from around the world.

Organized by the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS), the annual competition celebrates photographs that show weather in all of its beauty, power, and unpredictability. This year, more than 5,500 images were submitted, leaving judges with the difficult task of narrowing them down to the final shortlist.

The selected photographs capture everything from rare meteorological events to quieter moments shaped by changing conditions. Some also document the effects of climate change, showing how photographers can use striking images to tell a much larger story about what is happening to the world around us.

Now, the public can choose a favorite. Voting for the Public Favorite Award is open through November 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. GMT. Viewers can explore the full shortlist online, read the stories behind the photographs, and vote for the image that stands out most to them.

The competition offers several ways to view weather through photography. Alongside Weather Photographer of the Year, the contest includes a category for images taken on mobile devices, as well as the Climate Award, which recognizes photographs that tell a compelling story about climate change and its effects.

Together, the shortlist shows just how differently weather can be experienced depending on where you are in the world. Some photographs capture tense events that last only moments, while others reveal slower changes in familiar landscapes.

The public vote closes on November 5, and the winners will be announced on November 17. Until then, the full shortlist offers a fascinating look at the beauty, unpredictability, and sometimes destructive power of weather.

From unusual cloud formations to powerful storms, the 2026 Weather Photographer of the Year shortlist captures dramatic weather unfolding around the world.

The annual competition celebrates photographs that show weather in all of its beauty, power, and unpredictability.

The full shortlist is available online, with public voting open through November 5, 2026.

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Royal Meteorological Society.