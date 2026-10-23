Glass Pavilion in Bangkok Marries Sleek Minimalism With Thai Architectural History

Located on a rooftop garden near the highest pagoda in Thailand sits the Glass Pavilion. The stair-stepped triangular structure faces Wat Dhammamongkol Thawonbun Nantawihan, a 14-story pagoda. Designed as a tranquil meditation space inspired by traditional Thai architecture, it brings serenity to Bangkok’s True Digital Park.

Architects M Space designed the Glass Pavilion, which was completed in the summer of 2024. Though it sits among sleek buildings—and can count itself one, too—its design draws on the past. Its refined aesthetic prizes essential architectural elements and restraint, with subtle nods to history in a singular, unified space.

Glass Pavilion’s exterior architecture is inspired by vihara roofs and the stepped forms of chedis. A vihara is a residential monastery or living quarters for Buddhist monks, and a chedi (also known as a stupa) is a bell-shaped tower. Here, the architects expressed these references as folded sections—evoking a chedi—with proportions drawn from the vihara roof of Wat Phra Mongkhon Bophit in the Ayutthaya era (1350–1767).

Inside, the stepped roof creates a hypnotic design element. The risers are clad in warm teak tones, with similarly warm pale steel-gray surfaces. Natural light peeks through at regular intervals, casting a calming glow as visitors move through the space and sit on the benches on either side of the pavilion.

Bangkok’s weather ranges from 71°F to 95°F, with heat a definite concern—especially given the windows that bookend the space. The east facade receives direct sunlight but uses Low-E glass to deflect heat and light, keeping visitors comfortable while the overall aesthetic harmonizes with the outdoor garden. Adjacent buildings on the Glass Pavilion’s west side provide shade. Air conditioning and operable lower glass walls provide cooling and ventilation, and a nearby water source further mitigates the heat.

At just over 2,223 square feet, the Glass Pavilion offers ample space to reflect and reset. It’s a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

Located on a rooftop garden near the highest pagoda in Thailand sits the Glass Pavilion.

Designed as a tranquil meditation space inspired by traditional Thai architecture, it brings serenity to Bangkok’s True Digital Park.

Architects M Space designed the Glass Pavilion, which was completed in summer 2024.

The Glass Pavilion’s exterior architecture is inspired by vihara roofs and the stepped forms of chedis—two elements of Thai architectural history.

At just over 2,223 square feet, the Glass Pavilion offers ample space to reflect and reset.

It’s a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

M Space: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by M Space.