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Glass Pavilion in Bangkok Marries Sleek Minimalism With Thai Architectural History

By Sara Barnes on October 23, 2026
Glass Pavilion in Bangkok

Photo: Ketsiree Wongwan

Located on a rooftop garden near the highest pagoda in Thailand sits the Glass Pavilion. The stair-stepped triangular structure faces Wat Dhammamongkol Thawonbun Nantawihan, a 14-story pagoda. Designed as a tranquil meditation space inspired by traditional Thai architecture, it brings serenity to Bangkok’s True Digital Park.

Architects M Space designed the Glass Pavilion, which was completed in the summer of 2024. Though it sits among sleek buildings—and can count itself one, too—its design draws on the past. Its refined aesthetic prizes essential architectural elements and restraint, with subtle nods to history in a singular, unified space.

Glass Pavilion’s exterior architecture is inspired by vihara roofs and the stepped forms of chedis. A vihara is a residential monastery or living quarters for Buddhist monks, and a chedi (also known as a stupa) is a bell-shaped tower. Here, the architects expressed these references as folded sections—evoking a chedi—with proportions drawn from the vihara roof of Wat Phra Mongkhon Bophit in the Ayutthaya era (1350–1767).

Inside, the stepped roof creates a hypnotic design element. The risers are clad in warm teak tones, with similarly warm pale steel-gray surfaces. Natural light peeks through at regular intervals, casting a calming glow as visitors move through the space and sit on the benches on either side of the pavilion.

Bangkok’s weather ranges from 71°F to 95°F, with heat a definite concern—especially given the windows that bookend the space. The east facade receives direct sunlight but uses Low-E glass to deflect heat and light, keeping visitors comfortable while the overall aesthetic harmonizes with the outdoor garden. Adjacent buildings on the Glass Pavilion’s west side provide shade. Air conditioning and operable lower glass walls provide cooling and ventilation, and a nearby water source further mitigates the heat.

At just over 2,223 square feet, the Glass Pavilion offers ample space to reflect and reset. It’s a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

Located on a rooftop garden near the highest pagoda in Thailand sits the Glass Pavilion.

Glass Pavilion Interior in Bangkok

Photo: Ketsiree Wongwan

Glass Pavilion Interior in Bangkok

Photo: Ketsiree Wongwan

Designed as a tranquil meditation space inspired by traditional Thai architecture, it brings serenity to Bangkok’s True Digital Park.

Glass Pavilion Exterior in Bangkok

Photo: M Space

Architects M Space designed the Glass Pavilion, which was completed in summer 2024.

Glass Pavilion Exterior in Bangkok

Photo: M Space

The Glass Pavilion’s exterior architecture is inspired by vihara roofs and the stepped forms of chedis—two elements of Thai architectural history.

Glass Pavilion Exterior in Bangkok

Photo: M Space

At just over 2,223 square feet, the Glass Pavilion offers ample space to reflect and reset.

Glass Pavilion Exterior in Bangkok

Photo: M Space

Glass Pavilion Exterior in Bangkok

Photo: SkyGround

It’s a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

Glass Pavilion Exterior in Bangkok

Photo: SkyGround

Glass Pavilion Exterior in Bangkok

Photo: SkyGround

M Space: Website 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by M Space.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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