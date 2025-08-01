Home / Art / Installation

Legendary Land Artist James Turrell Is Bringing Skyspaces to Saudi Arabia Oasis City

By Jessica Stewart on August 1, 2025

Wadi Al Fann James Turrell Land Art Rendering

Renowned land artist James Turrell will be making his mark on the Saudi Arabian landscape with a commission for Wadi AlFann. This space, which translates to “Valley of the Arts,” will be a new contemporary art destination in the historic oasis city of AlUla. Known for its burgeoning art scene, AlUla has become a premier art destination in Saudi Arabia, and Turrell’s commission will further enhance its reputation.

Renderings released in January 2025 as part of Turrell’s retrospective exhibition at the AlUla Arts Festival 2025 show the impressive scope of the artist’s project. A pair of chambers is sunken into the valley floor, creating sensory areas that can be explored via a series of tunnels and stairs. Visitors will become one with the earth while inside, literally immersed in the landscape, while catching glimpses of the sky through the upper oculus of the chamber.

Above ground, visitors will explore circular spaces carved from, but blending into, the valley’s sandstone. Acting as a sort of planetary map, there is even an area that acts as an oversized sundial. Given Turrell’s position within the Light and Space movement, the extraordinary plan for Wadi AlFann is an impressive marriage of his artistic principles.

While Saudi Arabia is far from Turrell’s home in Arizona, the landscape was strangely familiar, which allowed him to move with ease within the environment.

“I was very familiar with that kind of landscape and strangely felt at home with doing work there,” he shared. “The work envisioned for Wadi AlFann will have two large Skyspaces and two small Skyspaces, that each address different aspects of sky. All of my Skyspaces engage the natural light of the area. The light quality in AlUla is of dry desert air with little moisture, which yields a light in the sky that is crisp and clear.”

Those anxious to visit will need to wait, as Turrell’s commission will take an estimated four years to complete. In the meantime, we’re left with these renderings to whet our appetite.

James Turrell, a key artist within the Light and Space movement, is bringing his iconic land art to Saudi Arabia.

Wadi Al Fann James Turrell Land Art Rendering

Wadi Al Fann James Turrell Land Art Rendering

Wadi Al Fann James Turrell Land Art Rendering

This commission for Wadi AlFann includes chambers accessible by tunnels and staircases, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the installation.

Wadi Al Fann James Turrell Land Art Rendering

Wadi Al Fann James Turrell Land Art Rendering

Wadi Al Fann James Turrell Land Art Rendering

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Royal Commission for AlUla. All images courtesy of James Turrell Studio and Royal Commission for AlUla.

Related Articles:

Beautiful and Otherworldly Light Installations on Land

Mirrored Concert Hall Reflects the Sands of the Saudi Desert

Rainbow Labyrinth Light Installation Immerses Visitors in a Technicolor World

Monumental Light Installation Pierces Through a 100-Year-Old Buddhist Temple Like a Bursting Star

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

David Hockney’s Largest Exhibition Ever Takes Over the Fondation Louis Vuitton
‘Measuring the Universe’ Installation Invited Visitors to Record Their Names and Height
Giant Glowing “Oracles” Use AI To Whisper Philosophical Musings on Life and the Future
Carved Pillars of Light Radiate Intricate Luminescent Patterns
Elegant Pop-Up Installation Merges Flowers and Industrial Aesthetics
LACMA Acquires Monumental “Living” Sculpture by Jeff Koons

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Musical Composer’s Brain Matter Is Still Making Music Three Years After His Death
Dazzling Thread Art Installation Stretches String To Create Luminous Indoor Rainbows
Ephemeral Streaks of Magenta Cover 53,000 Square Feet of Space at Art Basel
Animated Loops Spring to Life Through River-Powered Kinetic Installation
Monumental Sculpture Comes To Life at Night With Projection Mapping
This Colorful Multi-Sensory Installation Invites You To Imagine a Better Future

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.