Legendary Land Artist James Turrell Is Bringing Skyspaces to Saudi Arabia Oasis City

Renowned land artist James Turrell will be making his mark on the Saudi Arabian landscape with a commission for Wadi AlFann. This space, which translates to “Valley of the Arts,” will be a new contemporary art destination in the historic oasis city of AlUla. Known for its burgeoning art scene, AlUla has become a premier art destination in Saudi Arabia, and Turrell’s commission will further enhance its reputation.

Renderings released in January 2025 as part of Turrell’s retrospective exhibition at the AlUla Arts Festival 2025 show the impressive scope of the artist’s project. A pair of chambers is sunken into the valley floor, creating sensory areas that can be explored via a series of tunnels and stairs. Visitors will become one with the earth while inside, literally immersed in the landscape, while catching glimpses of the sky through the upper oculus of the chamber.

Above ground, visitors will explore circular spaces carved from, but blending into, the valley’s sandstone. Acting as a sort of planetary map, there is even an area that acts as an oversized sundial. Given Turrell’s position within the Light and Space movement, the extraordinary plan for Wadi AlFann is an impressive marriage of his artistic principles.

While Saudi Arabia is far from Turrell’s home in Arizona, the landscape was strangely familiar, which allowed him to move with ease within the environment.

“I was very familiar with that kind of landscape and strangely felt at home with doing work there,” he shared. “The work envisioned for Wadi AlFann will have two large Skyspaces and two small Skyspaces, that each address different aspects of sky. All of my Skyspaces engage the natural light of the area. The light quality in AlUla is of dry desert air with little moisture, which yields a light in the sky that is crisp and clear.”

Those anxious to visit will need to wait, as Turrell’s commission will take an estimated four years to complete. In the meantime, we’re left with these renderings to whet our appetite.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Royal Commission for AlUla. All images courtesy of James Turrell Studio and Royal Commission for AlUla.