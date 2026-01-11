Home / Animals

Mexico City, Home to the World’s Largest Bullring, Bans Violence in Bullfighting To Protect Animals

By Regina Sienra on January 11, 2026
Bullfighter and bull in bullring

Photo: DIGICOMPHOTO/Depositphotos

While bullfighting was born in Spain, its largest market abroad is Mexico. Not only is it the country with the most bullrings in the world, but it is also home to the largest—Mexico City’s La Monumental Plaza de Toros México. However, over the years, animal activists have raised concerns about this spectacle, which consists of facing, subduing, and killing a bull. In a landmark ruling, Mexico City banned violence in bullfighting in 2025, thereby safeguarding the integrity of these animals.

The Mexico City Congress implemented these changes by amending several articles of the Animal Protection and Welfare Act and the Act on the Holding of Public Shows. After going into effect in March 2025, bullfighting performances can still go on, but with several changes that safeguard the well-being of the animals, the matador, and the audience.

All practices that can result in the death or injury of the animal are forbidden, such as the use of any sharp items or swords. Shows cannot exceed 15 minutes per animal, with a maximum of six bulls per event. Afterward, the bull must be returned to its farm or owner. Additionally, horns must be protected to prevent injury to all parties involved. If organizers fail to comply, they could be issued a fine between 226,280 pesos ($12,584 ) and 339,420 pesos($18,876)  for each injured or dead animal.

“Mexico City is the state most committed state to animal protection, and our laws must reflect that commitment. We cannot continue to condone cruelty as entertainment or justify violence under the guise of tradition,” said Mexico City Mayor, Clara Brugada.“The goal is not to eliminate bullfighting, but to transform it. We can become a global benchmark for a violence-free model of bullfighting. It is time to evolve and look ahead, always defending the rights of everyone.”

Sources: CDMX Publica Decreto que Prohíbe Corridas de Toros con Violencia; CDMX redefine la tauromaquia: adiós a la violencia, bienvenida la transformación

