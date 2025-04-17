Home / Technology

Pet-Finding Service Has Saved Over 45,000 Lost Animals and It’s Completely Free

By Eva Baron on April 17, 2025

FidoAlert and TabbyAlert help find lost pets across the country.

Each year, more than 10 million cats and dogs go missing across the United States. FidoAlert, however, offers an innovative solution to locating lost pets—and it's all for free.

FidoAlert and its sister service TabbyAlert function similarly to an Amber Alert, per the company’s founder and CEO John Bradford. Pet owners may register their beloved companions into the FidoAlert network, and subsequently receive a dedicated FidoID number and a free tag to accessorize a collar. A QR code is also emblazoned on the tag, allowing those that discover a missing pet to easily report them as found.

The simplicity of the service is extended to worried pet parents as well, who may easily trigger an alert if their animal is lost. FidoAlert then texts every member of their network within a few miles of the pet’s last-known location. This message includes a picture of the pet, alongside any relevant information that could aid in their recovery.

“A few weeks back, our dog snuck out of our yard and before I even knew he was missing, I got a text from FidoAlert that my dog had been found,” one member reports. “It gave a phone number to call to pick him up.”

“Our dog ran off and 15 minutes later I got a text,” another user says. “Duke was home 20 minutes later because of his tag.”

In addition to the pets recovered in these anecdotes, FidoAlert has reunited over 45,000 lost pets with their owners, and boasts more than 1.5 million registered pet owners in its nationwide pet alert network.

“I wanted to create a product as a part of a social mission, where we would make it free to every pet owner,” Bradford says in an interview. “My hope is that every pet owner in America signs up for FidoAlert, so if the unthinkable happens there will be another layer of protection so pets and owners can be reunited.”

Despite FidoAlert’s growing network and the significant cost of manufacturing customized pet tags and sending lost-and-found text alerts, Bradford is staunch in keeping the service free.

“We’re willing to pay for it, because it means that much to us,” Bradford continues. “All it takes is saving one pet’s life for it to pay dividends.”

To learn more about this service and join the free network, visit the FidoAlert website.

So far, over 45,000 lost pets have been reunited with their owners, and more than 1.5 million people have joined FidoAlert’s nationwide pet alert network.

FidoAlert: Website | Instagram

All images via FidoAlert.

