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Mexico Successfully Reintroduces the American Bison Following a 100-Year Absence

By Regina Sienra on September 24, 2026
American Bison

Photo: fotoluxstudio/Depositphotos

Bisons are most often associated with the American West; particularly, with the sprawling landscapes of Yellowstone National Park. But these majestic creatures were once also a common sight in northern Mexico. This was before they were hunted and their habitats were destroyed between the 19th and early 20th centuries, leading to disappearance from the wild. Luckily, a comprehensive effort has brought these animals back to the region after over a 100-year absence.

The plan to bring back the bison to northern Mexico, known as Proyecto Bisonte (or Project Bison), dates back to 17 years ago. In 2009, 22 purebred bison arrived from the U.S. in the Janos Biosphere Reserve in the state of Chihuahua in a binational conservation project. This group has grown into a population of nearly 500 bison, making it Mexico’s largest herd.

This kickstarted the recovery efforts in neighboring states, where bison were relocated to lands that meet the requirements necessary for their conservation and survival. This included the neighboring states of Sonora and Coahuila, as well as other parts of Chihuahua, like El Carmen reserve, which received 19 bison in 2020.

Five years later, Coahuila celebrated the results of their restoration efforts. In 2025, 44 American bison—38 females and 6 males—were released in the El Santuario reserve. “Today we are not just recovering a species: we are recovering balance, memory, and hope for a sustainable future,” said Fundación Pro Cuatrociénegas, which oversees the efforts in the area, in an Instagram post last August.

Back in February, Mexico’s National Commission for Protected Natural Areas relocated 29 bison—19 females and 10 males—to the Cuenca Los Ojos reserve in the state of Sonora. By May, this has resulted in 10 new calves. Overall, up to 40 new calves were expected for all of 2026 across the bison populations in northern Mexico.

“Ecological restoration means not only recovering species, but also restoring soils, vegetation, water, and communities’ relationship with nature,” said Alicia Bárcena, head of Mexico’s Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources. “The return of the bison to Sonora after nearly 200 years demonstrates that it is indeed possible to restore entire ecosystems when society, communities, organizations, and governments work in a coordinated manner.”

Sources: El bisonte americano reaparece en Sonora con una nueva cría tras dos siglos de ausencia; La reintroducción del bisonte en Sonora representa un avance histórico en la restauración ecológica: Alicia Bárcena; American bison returns after more than a century

Related Articles:

Grandpa Tossed in the Air by a Bison at Yellowstone Gives an Update After the Attack

People Are Loving How This 3-Legged Yellowstone Bison Is Thriving Despite His Disability

Rare White Bison Calf Born at Yellowstone National Park Is a Sacred Symbol

Viral Video Reminds Us Why To Stay Away From Bison in Yellowstone National Park

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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