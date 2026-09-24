Mexico Successfully Reintroduces the American Bison Following a 100-Year Absence

Bisons are most often associated with the American West; particularly, with the sprawling landscapes of Yellowstone National Park. But these majestic creatures were once also a common sight in northern Mexico. This was before they were hunted and their habitats were destroyed between the 19th and early 20th centuries, leading to disappearance from the wild. Luckily, a comprehensive effort has brought these animals back to the region after over a 100-year absence.

The plan to bring back the bison to northern Mexico, known as Proyecto Bisonte (or Project Bison), dates back to 17 years ago. In 2009, 22 purebred bison arrived from the U.S. in the Janos Biosphere Reserve in the state of Chihuahua in a binational conservation project. This group has grown into a population of nearly 500 bison, making it Mexico’s largest herd.

This kickstarted the recovery efforts in neighboring states, where bison were relocated to lands that meet the requirements necessary for their conservation and survival. This included the neighboring states of Sonora and Coahuila, as well as other parts of Chihuahua, like El Carmen reserve, which received 19 bison in 2020.

Five years later, Coahuila celebrated the results of their restoration efforts. In 2025, 44 American bison—38 females and 6 males—were released in the El Santuario reserve. “Today we are not just recovering a species: we are recovering balance, memory, and hope for a sustainable future,” said Fundación Pro Cuatrociénegas, which oversees the efforts in the area, in an Instagram post last August.

Back in February, Mexico’s National Commission for Protected Natural Areas relocated 29 bison—19 females and 10 males—to the Cuenca Los Ojos reserve in the state of Sonora. By May, this has resulted in 10 new calves. Overall, up to 40 new calves were expected for all of 2026 across the bison populations in northern Mexico.

“Ecological restoration means not only recovering species, but also restoring soils, vegetation, water, and communities’ relationship with nature,” said Alicia Bárcena, head of Mexico’s Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources. “The return of the bison to Sonora after nearly 200 years demonstrates that it is indeed possible to restore entire ecosystems when society, communities, organizations, and governments work in a coordinated manner.”

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