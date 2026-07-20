Scientists Discover New Monkey Species With Striking Orange Lips in the Congo Basin

Scientists estimate there are about 8.7 million species on Earth, but we’ve only named around 1.2 million of them. That means that there’s still around 6 million to 7.5 million species waiting to be discovered. Recently, one new species was added to the growing list after scientists and conservationists confirmed the existence of a previously unknown—and rather peculiar-looking—colobus monkey species that lives in the dense tropical forests of the Congo Basin.

The elusive Colobus congoensis, known locally as “Likweli,” is only the fifth new species of African monkey to be described in the last 75 years. The small, black-furred primate has orange or cream lips, black-rimmed eyes, pronounced cheek bones, four fingers, and no thumbs.

The Likweli was first spotted by conservationists back in 2008 during an expedition, but they were only able to snap a blurry photo of the primate at the time. After a second sighting reported in 2018, researchers from the Florida Atlantic University decided to look for the mysterious monkey in the hopes of recording it as an official species. Over the next four years, 114 sightings were made over an area of 1,700 square kilometers between the Lomami and Lilo rivers. Then, in 2021, researchers made another breakthrough when authorities seized three Likweli carcasses from the illegal bushmeat trade. For the first time, they were able to study complete skeletons and collect DNA samples.

Kate Detwiler and Junior Amboko from Florida Atlantic University revealed that the monkey has a “quiet and watchful nature.” When they encountered a group, the researchers realized that the Likweli didn’t flee like other monkeys would, but climbed higher into the canopy to observe them from a distance. They recalled, “It often feels as though we’re studying each other.”

Another unique characteristic of the Likweli is their “roaring” call. Its loud, deep vocalizations are unlike those of any other colobus monkey, providing another clue that it is a species in its own right. Interestingly, genetic testing revealed that its closest relative is the black colobus monkey, even though the two have been separated by more than 1,200 kilometers of forest and around 3.5 million years of evolution.

Detwiler says, “Discovering a new monkey species is extraordinarily rare, and it highlights how much remains to be documented in the Congo Basin and how urgent it is to protect the small area where this species is found.”

Discover more about the incredible Colobus congoensis in the video above.

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