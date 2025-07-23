Striking Mirrored Sculptures Reflect Various Forms of Human Connection

Working with mirror-polished stainless steel, artist Michael Benisty creates striking sculptures that speak to human connection. His work, often created for festivals like Burning Man and then transformed into permanent installations, spark a sense of awe and wonder.

Benisty’s chosen medium not only creates an aesthetic impact, but it also serves as a way to draw viewers in. In a recent interview with Aurora Highlands, a master-planned community in Colorado that has acquired several of his sculptures, Benisty shares the meaning behind his use of mirror-polished steel.

“First of all, it’s beautiful because it’s reflecting all of its surroundings,” he shares. “The closer you get, the more your own reflection starts to appear into it, so you’re not only feeling what you feel by seeing them from afar. I think the closer you get to the them, it also becomes a more personal experience.”

Some newer standout works include Liberty. This sinewy, 55-foot-tall sculpture showcases a fascinating figure as she holds up her signature torch. In this case, her reflective surface is perhaps mirroring our own hopes and dreams. The piece, now installed at Aurora Highlands, is one of many that decorate this community.

In sculptures like Broken 3.0 and In Every Lifetime I Will Find You, a simple embrace or squeeze of the hand is a uniting factor. These emotionally charged works remind us of the need for human connection.

