Home / Art / Sculpture

Striking Mirrored Sculptures Reflect Various Forms of Human Connection

By Jessica Stewart on July 23, 2025

Michael Bensity Sculpture

Working with mirror-polished stainless steel, artist Michael Benisty creates striking sculptures that speak to human connection. His work, often created for festivals like Burning Man and then transformed into permanent installations, spark a sense of awe and wonder.

Benisty’s chosen medium not only creates an aesthetic impact, but it also serves as a way to draw viewers in. In a recent interview with Aurora Highlands, a master-planned community in Colorado that has acquired several of his sculptures, Benisty shares the meaning behind his use of mirror-polished steel.

“First of all, it’s beautiful because it’s reflecting all of its surroundings,” he shares. “The closer you get, the more your own reflection starts to appear into it, so you’re not only feeling what you feel by seeing them from afar. I think the closer you get to the them, it also becomes a more personal experience.”

Some newer standout works include Liberty. This sinewy, 55-foot-tall sculpture showcases a fascinating figure as she holds up her signature torch. In this case, her reflective surface is perhaps mirroring our own hopes and dreams. The piece, now installed at Aurora Highlands, is one of many that decorate this community.

In sculptures like Broken 3.0 and In Every Lifetime I Will Find You, a simple embrace or squeeze of the hand is a uniting factor. These emotionally charged works remind us of the need for human connection.

Scroll down to see more of the artist’s work and Michael Benisty on Instagram to stay up to date on new work.

Artist Michael Benisty creates striking sculptures that speak to human connection.

Michael Bensity Sculpture

Michael Bensity Sculpture

Michael Bensity Sculpture

Michael Bensity Sculpture

Michael Bensity Sculpture

His work, often created for festivals like Burning Man and then transformed into permanent installations, sparks a sense of awe and wonder.

Michael Bensity Sculpture

Michael Bensity Sculpture

Michael Bensity Sculpture

Michael Bensity Sculpture

Michael Bensity Sculpture

Michael Benisty: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Michael Benisty.

Related Articles:

Daniel Popper’s Surreal Sculpture in the Mojave Desert

Monumental Sculpture Comes To Life at Night With Projection Mapping

Artist’s Stunning Stainless Steel Sculptures Freezes Water in Mid-Splash

Artist Captures the Ripples of Change With Stainless Steel “Splash” Sculpture

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Two Decades of an Artist’s Exploration of Timeless Beauty Celebrated in Expansive Exhibition
Surreal Sculptures of Fragmented People Inspiring Self-Reflection [Interview]
Exquisite Wooden Sculptures Move Like Real-Life Computer Glitches
Artist Creates Immersive Marine Seascapes Swarming With Cardboard Animals
Artist Creates Dazzling Portrait by Layering Shattered Glass
Artist Captures the Charm and Chaos of New York City With Miniature Models [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Neptune Sculpture Disappears and Reappears With Rising and Lowering Tides
Artist Reimagines Korean Folktale As Elegant Acoustic Sculpture Covered in Bells
Artist Makes Plea for Endangered Indigenous Languages With Powerful Chandelier-Like Piece
Artist Preserves Childhood Memories With Handmade Miniature Models of Historic Architecture
Stunning Dale Chihuly Exhibition Coming to Sculpture Garden in Michigan
Artist Sees Faces in Driftwood and Reveals Them as Stunning Spirits of Nature

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.