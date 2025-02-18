Home / Art History / Renaissance Art

Michelangelo’s Rarely Seen Sistine Chapel Sketches Are Coming to the U.S.

By Emma Taggart on February 18, 2025
“The Creation of Adam” by Michelangelo, 1511. (Photo: courtesy of Muscarelle Museum of Art)

Michelangelo, one of the greatest artists of the High Renaissance, created some of the most iconic sculptures, paintings, and drawings in history. His most famous masterpiece—the breathtaking frescoes on the Sistine Chapel ceiling—required months of careful planning. Michelangelo made countless drawings in preparation of the monumental project, and now, some of those initial, rarely seen sketches will be on display at Muscarelle Museum of Art in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The exhibition, Michelangelo: The Genesis of the Sistine, marks the lead-up to the Renaissance master's 550th anniversary. Curated by Adriano Marinazzo, Muscarelle curator of special projects, the exhibition highlights Michelangelo’s early drawings of his famous frescoes and explores new theories about his work. It will showcase 25 sketches used in the planning of the iconic Sistine Chapel ceiling and The Last Judgment, another renowned fresco within the chapel.

Of the 25 drawings, seven have never been displayed in the United States, making this exhibition a rare opportunity for U.S.-based art lovers to see them firsthand. A total of 38 objects will be on display, including a renowned portrait of Michelangelo, painted by his contemporary Giuliano Bugiardini, capturing him during the period between his work on the Sistine Chapel ceiling and The Last Judgment.

Michelangelo is thought to have created hundreds—if not thousands—of sketches to plan the composition of his frescoes. “What he likely did, and this is a typical fresco sort of process, is make large drawings, putting them up on the ceiling and likely poking holes at various inflection points in the drawing,” museum director David Brashear says. “He destroyed almost all of them before dying because he was feeling sick. He knew he was dying. He never created them for public display,” Marinazzo adds. “Now less than 50 survive and we have almost half of those, and four in preparation for The Last Judgment.”

The exhibition features two lesser-known sketches of apostles that almost got lost to history. When Pope Julius II first asked Michelangelo to design the Sistine Chapel ceiling, he wanted 12 apostles painted on the pendentives. Michelangelo began sketching them but later convinced the pope to broaden the vision, and the apostles were ultimately left out of the final design. Visitors to the Muscarelle Museum of Art will also have the chance to see detailed recreations of scenes from the Sistine Chapel ceiling, thanks to the museum’s collaboration with the Vatican Museums.

Take a look at some images from the exhibition below, and learn more about this incredible showcase on the Muscarelle Museum of Art website.

Michelangelo: The Genesis of the Sistine opens on March 6, 2025, and runs through May 28, 2025. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Renaissance master Michelangelo created countless sketches for his Sistine Chapel frescoes, and now, some of these rare drawings will be on display at the Muscarelle Museum of Art in Williamsburg, Virginia.

(Photo: courtesy of Muscarelle Museum of Art)

The exhibition, Michelangelo: The Genesis of the Sistine, will showcase 25 sketches used in the planning of the iconic Sistine Chapel ceiling and The Last Judgment, another renowned fresco within the chapel.

Adriano Marinazzo at Casa Buonarroti studying Michelangelo’s original drawings in 2012. (Photo: courtesy of Muscarelle Museum of Art)

“Study for a male face for the Flood,” c. 1508–1509. (Photo: courtesy of Muscarelle Museum of Art)

“Study for the Prophet Jonah,” 1512. (Photo: courtesy of Muscarelle Museum of Art)

“Study for the Prophet Zechariah,” 1508. (Photo: courtesy of Muscarelle Museum of Art)

“Study for the Cumaean Sibyl,” 1510. (Photo: courtesy of Muscarelle Museum of Art)

A comparison between Michelangelo’s architectural sketch of the Sistine Chapel ceiling and a digitally enhanced rendering of the actual ceiling by Adriano Marinazzo. (Photo: courtesy of Muscarelle Museum of Art)

Visitors will also get the chance to see detailed recreations of scenes from the Sistine Chapel ceiling, thanks to the museum’s collaboration with the Vatican Museums.

“This is Not My Art” by Adriano Marinazzo (Photo: courtesy of Muscarelle Museum of Art)

Exhibition Information:
Michelangelo: The Genesis of the Sistine
March 6 – May 28, 2025
Muscarelle Museum of Art
603 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185

