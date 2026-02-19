Home / Art History / Renaissance Art

Rare Rediscovered Michelangelo Sketch of Sistine Chapel Sells for $27.2M at Christie’s

By Sage Helene on February 19, 2026
Drawing of the right foot of The Libyan Sibyl on the Sistine Chapel ceiling by Michelangelo

Michelangelo, Study for the right foot of The Libyan Sibyl on the Sistine Chapel ceiling, c. 1511–12 Christies.

A rare red chalk drawing by Renaissance master Michelangelo has set a new auction record, selling for $27.2 million at Christie’s in New York on February 5, 2026. The small but significant work is a preparatory sketch for the right foot of the Libyan Sibyl, one of the monumental figures painted on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

Created around 1511-1512, the drawing dates to the period when Michelangelo was designing the Sistine Chapel fresco style. Though it measures only about 5 inches tall, the sheet reveals the artist’s careful study of anatomy and movement. The twisting foot reflects the dynamic pose seen in the final painted figure overhead in the Vatican.

The work surfaced after its owner submitted a photograph to Christie’s for evaluation. Specialists authenticated it as an authentic drawing by Michelangelo after further research and review. Very few of his surviving drawings remain in private hands, making the discovery especially notable.

Estimated at $1.5 million to $2 million, the drawing far exceeded expectations. Bidding lasted more than 45 minutes before reaching the final $27.2 million price, establishing a new auction record for the artist.

Beyond the headline-making result, the study offers valuable insight into the creative process behind one of the most celebrated masterpieces of the Renaissance. While visitors must look up to see the finished Libyan Sibyl towering above them in the Sistine Chapel, the intimate drawing brings Michelangelo’s hand and artistic decisions down to eye level.

Left: Michelangelo’s study sketch for the right foot of “The Libyan Sibyl” on the Sistine Chapel ceiling, c. 1511–12 (Photo: Christie’s); Right: The Libyan Sibyl by Michelangelo (Photo: Michaelangelo via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Michelangelo’s study sketch for the right foot of “The Libyan Sibyl” on the Sistine Chapel ceiling, c. 1511–12 (Photo: Christie’s)

Sources: Rare Michelangelo Study for the Sistine Chapel, Newly Discovered by Christie’s, Sells for $27.2M, An Artist Record at Auction; Christie’s Specialist Discovers an Unknown Drawing by Michelangelo for The Sistine Chapel
All images via Christie’s except where noted. 

