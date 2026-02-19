Rare Rediscovered Michelangelo Sketch of Sistine Chapel Sells for $27.2M at Christie’s

A rare red chalk drawing by Renaissance master Michelangelo has set a new auction record, selling for $27.2 million at Christie’s in New York on February 5, 2026. The small but significant work is a preparatory sketch for the right foot of the Libyan Sibyl, one of the monumental figures painted on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

Created around 1511-1512, the drawing dates to the period when Michelangelo was designing the Sistine Chapel fresco style. Though it measures only about 5 inches tall, the sheet reveals the artist’s careful study of anatomy and movement. The twisting foot reflects the dynamic pose seen in the final painted figure overhead in the Vatican.

The work surfaced after its owner submitted a photograph to Christie’s for evaluation. Specialists authenticated it as an authentic drawing by Michelangelo after further research and review. Very few of his surviving drawings remain in private hands, making the discovery especially notable.

Estimated at $1.5 million to $2 million, the drawing far exceeded expectations. Bidding lasted more than 45 minutes before reaching the final $27.2 million price, establishing a new auction record for the artist.

Beyond the headline-making result, the study offers valuable insight into the creative process behind one of the most celebrated masterpieces of the Renaissance. While visitors must look up to see the finished Libyan Sibyl towering above them in the Sistine Chapel, the intimate drawing brings Michelangelo’s hand and artistic decisions down to eye level.

A rare Michelangelo preparatory drawing of the Libyan Sibyl’s right foot from the Sistine Chapel ceiling sold for $27.2 million at Christie’s New York, breaking auction records.

The 5-inch sketch reveals Michelangelo’s meticulous study of anatomy and offers a rare glimpse into one of the Renaissance’s greatest masterpieces.

All images via Christie’s except where noted.

Related Articles :

Previously Unseen Sketches of the Sistine Chapel by Michelangelo Make Their U.S. Debut

Secret Room of Michelangelo’s Drawings Will Open to the Public for the First Time Ever

Learn the Intriguing (and Sometimes Controversial) History Behind Michelangelo’s ‘Last Judgment’

Did Michelangelo Feature a Woman With Breast Cancer in the Sistine Chapel?