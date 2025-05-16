You Can Take a Walk Through the Sistine Chapel With This 3D Virtual Tour

With the Sistine Chapel in the spotlight thanks to the recently concluded Papal Conclave, architect Manuel Bravo took to his popular YouTube channel to give insight into this artistic gem. His revealing virtual tour of the space is a wonderful way to get a close-up view of the artwork and see how it has evolved.

For a little over 45 minutes, Bravo narrates a masterclass on the Sistine Chapel, incorporating sketches and historical images to enrich his dialogue. Of course, much of the video is dedicated to Michelangelo and his two incredible works in the space, his frescoes on the ceiling and his epic Last Judgement on the back wall. Bravo discusses the history and meaning behind these masterpieces and shows what the space looked like before Michelangelo transformed it forever.

While Michelangelo's work is central to the Sistine Chapel, Bravo doesn't overlook the other important art that resides in the space. His look at the paintings on the lower walls, created by Renaissance masters like Perugino and Botticelli, reveals how these early works started an important legacy that Michelangelo would later solidify.

So whether you've visited the Vatican previously, are planning your next trip, or simply love art, you'll want to carve out some time to watch. And once you've had your fill of the Sistine Chapel, check out Bravo's other videos, including a deep dive into why Michelangelo is considered a genius. True history aficionados can also sign up for a membership to watch extended videos of topics like the Egyptian pyramids.

Dive into the art of the Sistine Chapel with this incredible 3D virtual tour.

Manuel Bravo: YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

