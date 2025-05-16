Home / Art History / Renaissance Art

You Can Take a Walk Through the Sistine Chapel With This 3D Virtual Tour

By Jessica Stewart on May 16, 2025
Manuel Bravo 3D Virtual Tour of the Sistine Chapel

Photo: YouTube

With the Sistine Chapel in the spotlight thanks to the recently concluded Papal Conclave, architect Manuel Bravo took to his popular YouTube channel to give insight into this artistic gem. His revealing virtual tour of the space is a wonderful way to get a close-up view of the artwork and see how it has evolved.

For a little over 45 minutes, Bravo narrates a masterclass on the Sistine Chapel, incorporating sketches and historical images to enrich his dialogue. Of course, much of the video is dedicated to Michelangelo and his two incredible works in the space, his frescoes on the ceiling and his epic Last Judgement on the back wall. Bravo discusses the history and meaning behind these masterpieces and shows what the space looked like before Michelangelo transformed it forever.

While Michelangelo's work is central to the Sistine Chapel, Bravo doesn't overlook the other important art that resides in the space. His look at the paintings on the lower walls, created by Renaissance masters like Perugino and Botticelli, reveals how these early works started an important legacy that Michelangelo would later solidify.

So whether you've visited the Vatican previously, are planning your next trip, or simply love art, you'll want to carve out some time to watch. And once you've had your fill of the Sistine Chapel, check out Bravo's other videos, including a deep dive into why Michelangelo is considered a genius. True history aficionados can also sign up for a membership to watch extended videos of topics like the Egyptian pyramids.

Dive into the art of the Sistine Chapel with this incredible 3D virtual tour.

Source: Take a 3D Virtual Tour of the Sistine Chapel & Explore Michelangelo’s Masterpieces Up Close

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
