U.S.’s First Comprehensive Exhibition on Renaissance Master Raphael Coming to NYC

Despite living a relatively brief life, Italian Renaissance master Raphael left behind one of the world’s most indispensable legacies when he died in 1520 at only 37 years old. The Old Master, alongside luminaries like Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo, revolutionized Renaissance art, playing with narrative, emotion, perspective, and composition at an unprecedented scale. Even so, Raphael hasn’t been the subject of a comprehensive exhibition in the United States—that is, until now.

After seven years of intense research, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will finally present Raphael: Sublime Poetry, opening on March 29. The retrospective gathers more than 200 works, many of which rarely—if ever—travel beyond the private and public institutions in which they’re held. For that reason alone, Sublime Poetry undoubtedly constitutes a “once-in-a-lifetime event,” per the Met’s director and CEO Max Hollein.

“Visitors will have an exceptionally rare opportunity to experience the breathtaking range of Raphael’s creative genius through some of the artist’s most iconic and seldom loaned works from around the globe—many never before shown together,” Hollein adds.

The exhibition showcases everything from drawings and paintings to tapestries and fresco fragments, revealing the sheer scope of Raphael’s practice. Taken together, these various objects beautifully trace the artist’s origins in Urbino as the son of a poet and painter, his rise in Florence, and finally his prolific decade at Rome’s papal court. The selection also encompasses some of Raphael’s most iconic pieces, including The Virgin and Child with Infant Saint John the Baptist in a Landscape (The Alba Madonna). The painting, which he began in 1509 and completed in 1511, betrays the artist’s increasing confidence and command over structure, dimensionality, storytelling, and texture. Notably, The Virgin and Child will be displayed alongside his preparatory drawings, offering an intimate glimpse into his process.

Renowned works aside, Sublime Poetry hopes to expose a new side of Raphael as well. Carol Bambach, who curated the exhibition, tells Elle Decor that the Met intends to go “deeper into the philosophy of the artist,” situating Raphael not simply as a Renaissance genius, but as a person whose relationships and entrepreneurship greatly informed his art. “My aim,” Bambach continues, “is to give a glimpse over the artist’s shoulder, to get into his mind as he’s creating.”

To achieve this sense of interiority, Bambach sourced three works by Raphael’s father, Giovanni Santi; an unfinished manuscript of a poem that Raphael was composing to the late Duke of Urbino; and even an account book that catalogs funeral expenses for his sister and mother, who died in childbirth when Raphael was 8 years old. The exhibition also underscores the artist’s portrayal of women, with a particular focus on his tender depictions of the Madonna and Child. Such works underscore an enduring fascination with the motif, perhaps stemming from the loss of his mother at such a young age.

“The seven-year journey of putting together this exhibition has been an extraordinary chance to reframe my understanding of this monumental artist,” Bambach concludes. “It’s a thrilling opportunity to engage with [Raphael’s] unique artistic personality through the visual power, intellectual depth, and tenderness of his imagery.”

Raphael: Sublime Poetry will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from March 29 to June 28, 2026.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will host the U.S.’s first comprehensive exhibition on Raphael, one of the world’s most prominent Renaissance masters.

With more than 200 featured works, Raphael: Sublime Poetry will be on view at the Met through June 28, 2026.

Exhibition Information :

Raphael

Sublime Poetry

March 29–June 28, 2026

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

1000 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10028

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.