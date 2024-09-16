Home / Inspiring

Mom Shares Heartwarming Photo of Son’s Action Figures Waving Him Off to First Day of School

By Regina Sienra on September 16, 2024

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Michelle Owen (@michelleowen7)

A child's first school day can be a bittersweet moment. While it means they'll never be as tiny as they once were, it also symbolizes the beginning of a new, exciting chapter. Sports presenter Michelle Owen captured this feeling perfectly with her son Zac's first day of school picture. Rather than a regular portrait, Owen's beautiful image tells a compelling story about growing up.

Owen shared the photograph on Instagram, and it has since gone viral. Captioned “Our little superhero has started school,” it shows little Zac walking out the door, donning his uniform and carrying a small briefcase, with his back to the camera. However, the boy doesn't take center stage; that's left to his action figures. Lined up with their arms raised, Hulk, Spiderman, Thor, and other figures wave him off as he leaves. A little board on the corner marks the date—”Zac's first day of school. 6th September 2024.”

Owen and her family got the idea from the Toy Story trend, which sees toys inspired by the Pixar franchise saying goodbye to their owner. “Zac heard us talking about the Toy Story version and wanted to do this,” Owen shared on X. “He set it up himself as I was feeding his newborn brother, we have some lovely personal by the door photos and this one we decided to share. He’s at a great school with a wonderful teacher and friends.” Owen shared that he even snuck some fun touches, like Batman carrying one of his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles like a trophy.

This isn't the only exciting thing that has happened to Zac lately. Just last month, he became a big brother, after Owen and her husband, Adam Venton, welcomed a baby boy. The road wasn't easy, as pregnancy complications put her life at risk, making her step away from TV for awhile. Luckily, the family is home together now. “Zac is over the moon to be a big brother!” she shared. “Mum and Dad wish they could match his energy levels but we are so in love and so relieved after such a hard 9 months with Hyperemesis making it an incredibly tough journey. ”

To stay up to date with Owen and Zac's adventures, you can follow the presenter on Instagram.

Sports presenter Michelle Owen shared the heartwarming story behind her son's first day of school photo.

People loved the creativity little Zac put into setting up his action figures.

Related Articles:

Adorable 7-Year-Old Transforms Mother’s Day Recital Into a Spontaneous Dance Party

45 Must-Have School Supplies for Creative Students

Clever Dog Learns to “Pay” for Cookies With a Leaf After Watching Students Use Money

Adorable Video Shows Students Choosing How To Greet Their Teacher Every Morning

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Jon Bon Jovi Bravely Talks a Woman Down From the Ledge of a Nashville Bridge
High Schoolers Surprise School Custodian by Gifting Him His Dream Car
Man Memorizes 14,000 Digits of Euler’s Number to Break Guinness World Record
Food Blogger Turns Gaza’s Limited Food Supply Into Creative Dishes To Feed Children’s Bellies and Souls Each Day
Boy Gives His Last Dollar to a Millionaire He Mistook for a Homeless Man and Is Rewarded for His Generosity
Woman’s Boss Gives the Best Reply When She Sends Email About Taking a Mental Health Day

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Meet Ana Victoria Espino, the World’s First Lawyer With Down Syndrome
Female Afghan Medical Students Resettle in Scotland To Finish Their Studies After Taliban Education Ban
73-Year-Old Model Rosa Saito Stuns the Fashion World, Defying Social Conventions About Age
Youngest MP To Be Elected to the New Zealand Parliament Performs Haka During Her Maiden Speech
Learn How a Canadian Man Traded a Red Paperclip for a $50,000 Home
18-Year-Old Woman Bravely Leads 16 Hikers to Safety During Jasper National Park Wildfire

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.