Mom Shares Heartwarming Photo of Son’s Action Figures Waving Him Off to First Day of School

A child's first school day can be a bittersweet moment. While it means they'll never be as tiny as they once were, it also symbolizes the beginning of a new, exciting chapter. Sports presenter Michelle Owen captured this feeling perfectly with her son Zac's first day of school picture. Rather than a regular portrait, Owen's beautiful image tells a compelling story about growing up.

Owen shared the photograph on Instagram, and it has since gone viral. Captioned “Our little superhero has started school,” it shows little Zac walking out the door, donning his uniform and carrying a small briefcase, with his back to the camera. However, the boy doesn't take center stage; that's left to his action figures. Lined up with their arms raised, Hulk, Spiderman, Thor, and other figures wave him off as he leaves. A little board on the corner marks the date—”Zac's first day of school. 6th September 2024.”

Owen and her family got the idea from the Toy Story trend, which sees toys inspired by the Pixar franchise saying goodbye to their owner. “Zac heard us talking about the Toy Story version and wanted to do this,” Owen shared on X. “He set it up himself as I was feeding his newborn brother, we have some lovely personal by the door photos and this one we decided to share. He’s at a great school with a wonderful teacher and friends.” Owen shared that he even snuck some fun touches, like Batman carrying one of his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles like a trophy.

This isn't the only exciting thing that has happened to Zac lately. Just last month, he became a big brother, after Owen and her husband, Adam Venton, welcomed a baby boy. The road wasn't easy, as pregnancy complications put her life at risk, making her step away from TV for awhile. Luckily, the family is home together now. “Zac is over the moon to be a big brother!” she shared. “Mum and Dad wish they could match his energy levels but we are so in love and so relieved after such a hard 9 months with Hyperemesis making it an incredibly tough journey. ”

Sports presenter Michelle Owen shared the heartwarming story behind her son's first day of school photo.

Zac heard us talking about the Toy Story version and wanted to do this. He set it up himself as I was feeding his newborn brother, we have some lovely personal by the door photos and this one we decided to share. He’s at a great school with a wonderful teacher and friends ❤️ — Michelle Owen (@MichelleOwen7) September 8, 2024

People loved the creativity little Zac put into setting up his action figures.

Beyond impressed and a future creative director! Thanks again for sharing this joy. ❤️ — Tristan Lombard (@TristanLombard2) September 9, 2024

Every superhero needs their team cheering them on! Wishing Zac all the power for his new adventure. — Metin (@MetinOnTheMove) September 7, 2024

This pic goes so hard. Imagine the feelings the kid is gonna have when he graduates from high school and sees this picture again — Mal (@iamBinHuzairu) September 7, 2024

