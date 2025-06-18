Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Preserves Childhood Memories With Handmade Miniature Models of Historic Architecture

By Emma Taggart on June 18, 2025
@adu.miniature.model Lost architecture reimagined in miniature. Let the past speak again!#miniaturemodel #model #miniature ♬ 原聲 – A Du Custom Miniature Models

Miniature art has a unique way of capturing the imagination, transforming real-life spaces into tiny, handcrafted worlds rich with detail. Chinese artist A Du is a master at turning homes and buildings into scaled-down replicas filled with thoughtful architectural details, tiny figures, and little props.

A Du is based in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province in northeast China. He draws inspiration from his childhood and his own surroundings, recreating neighborhood homes and government buildings as incredibly detailed dioramas. Using a variety of tools and materials, every inch of his models is hand made.

While A Du often uses photographs of architectural subjects as references for his miniature recreations, many of his models are built entirely from memory. In one video documenting his process of crafting an old courtyard with a miniature wooden cart, he reveals (via translation): “Although the old courtyard was demolished nearly 20 years ago, my memory remains vivid, because it holds all my childhood memories.”

When he’s not working on personal projects, A Du works on commissions. For one recent project, he recreated the childhood home of a friend’s grandparents, where he grew up. The diorama depicts a house in Chifeng, Inner Mongolia, complete with an inner courtyard, a group of tiny chickens, and more adorable details. It took him around two months to complete. Speaking about the his friend, A Du shared, “Both of his grandparents have passed away, and he misses them deeply. He wanted to order a set of miniature models to express his nostalgia for them.”

A Du’s incredible work offers a unique way to preserve cherished places and memories in stunning detail. Check out some of his miniature models below and follow A Du on TikTok for more.

Chinese artist A Du is a master at turning homes and buildings into scaled-down replicas filled with thoughtful architectural details.

@adu.miniature.model #miniaturemodel #models #miniature #Handmade #shrinking ♬ 原聲 – A Du Custom Miniature Models

@adu.miniature.model Art distilled from the past—each stroke bears history’s mark.#miniaturemodel #models #miniature ♬ 原聲 – A Du Custom Miniature Models

His incredible work offers a unique way to preserve cherished places and memories in stunning detail.

@adu.miniature.model Each model holds a story that preserves memories forever.#miniaturemodel #models #miniature ♬ 原聲 – A Du Custom Miniature Models

He often draws inspiration from his childhood and everyday surroundings, meticulously recreating familiar neighborhood homes and buildings.

@adu.miniature.model Meticulously aged, capturing the beauty of yesteryears.#miniaturemodel #models #miniature ♬ 原聲 – A Du Custom Miniature Models

@adu.miniature.model Crafted with passion, every detail holds hometown love.#miniaturemodel #models #miniature ♬ 原聲 – A Du Custom Miniature Models

@adu.miniature.model Tiny models, immense sentiment—witness the passage of time in your collection.#miniaturemodel #models #miniature ♬ 原聲 – A Du Custom Miniature Models

@adu.miniature.model Where artisan care meets time—each model echoes heartfelt history.#miniaturemodel #models #miniature ♬ 原聲 – A Du Custom Miniature Models

@adu.miniature.model Each lovingly crafted model takes you through a tunnel of time.#miniaturemodel #models #miniature ♬ 原聲 – A Du Custom Miniature Models

@adu.miniature.model A miniature piece, a snapshot of time—filled with warmth and emotion.#miniaturemodel #models #miniature ♬ 原聲 – A Du Custom Miniature Models

@adu.miniature.model #miniaturemodel #models #miniature #Handmade #shrinking ♬ 原聲 – A Du Custom Miniature Models

A Du Custom Miniature Models: TikTok

All images via A Du Custom Miniature Models.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she's also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
