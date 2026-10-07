Home / Environment

Two Minnesota Solar Farms Also Planted Native Flora, and the Bee Population Increased by 2,000%

By Sara Barnes on October 7, 2026
Solar Farms Increases Biodiversity

Photo: Lee Walston / Argonne National Laboratory

As humans contend with the ongoing climate crisis, many are taking action to help bolster our fragile world. One way is to increase biodiversity, which is seriously threatened by habitat destruction. In one study, however, researchers rehabilitated agricultural land and brought new life to it. Even better, they did it all at solar farms, which provide eco-friendly power. It shows that green energy and habitat restoration can go hand in hand.

The findings were documented in a 2023 journal article titled If you build it, will they come? Insect community responses to habitat establishment at solar energy facilities in Minnesota, USA. To start, scientists at Argonne National Laboratory and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory planted native flowers and grasses at two solar farms in southern Minnesota in 2018. They then studied the sites over five years (2018 to 2022) to learn how insect communities responded to the new habitat.

To evaluate the data, researchers looked for three key things: changes in flowering plant abundance and diversity over time; changes in insect abundance and diversity over time; and pollination services in the solar-pollinator habitat, compared with pollinator visitation to nearby agricultural fields.

The habitats responded well. Scientists found increases over time for all habitat and biodiversity metrics. These included floral rank, flowering plant species richness, insect group diversity, native bee abundance, and total insect abundance, most notably in the bee population, which increased more than 20-fold. And the boost didn’t stop at the areas around the solar panels. More bees visited nearby soybean fields, indicating a “rising tide” effect in which an increase in bees in one area helps lift other places, even unintentionally.

“Our observations highlight the relatively rapid (<4 year) insect community responses to grassland restoration activities,” the article authors write, “and provide support for solar-pollinator habitat as a feasible conservation practice to safeguard biodiversity and increase food security in agricultural landscapes.”

The findings suggest that habitat-friendly solar sites can help conserve biodiversity, even when accounting for the land used by large, ground-mounted solar panels. If strategically placed, they can provide biodiversity benefits while mitigating the otherwise expected loss of habitat.

You can read the entire article on IOPscience.

Two Minnesota solar farms planted native flora beneath the panels, and it did amazing things to the local biodiversity.

Solar Farms Increases Biodiversity

Photo: Lee Walston / Argonne National Laboratory

Source: Two Minnesota solar farms turned the ground beneath their panels into habitat, and native bee abundance rose more than 20-fold

Related Articles:

Solar Energy Becomes a Larger Power Source Than Coal in the U.S. for the First Time

Japan Is Making History by Harnessing Solar Power From Space

Enormous Solar Farm Will Replace Former Coal Plant in Pennsylvania

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Researchers Develop a Strategy for Underwater Solar Power Is Surprisingly Effective
New Study Reveals Greenland and Antarctica Have Lost 12.5 Trillion Tons of Ice Since 1979
266 Indigenous Leaders in Papua New Guinea Sign Legal Deed To Protect Land, Clans, and Tree Kangaroos
Scientists Say Climate Change Linked to Nepal’s Devastating Mountain Floods
Data Center in Denmark Uses Its Wasted Heat To Help Warm 11,000 Local Homes
What Is Solarpunk? The Design Movement That’s Building a Utopian Future

More on My Modern Met

Meet the Women Over 64 Cleaning Up Cape Cod’s Ponds One Dive at a Time
Scientists Relaunch Climate.gov a Year After the Trump Administration Shut It Down
Solar Energy Becomes a Larger Power Source Than Coal in the U.S. for the First Time
Google Seeks To Release 32 Million Sterile Mosquitoes To Reduce Illness-Spreading Bugs
David Attenborough Will Return To Narrate the BBC Series ‘Blue Planet III’
Remembering Sir David Attenborough’s Predictions for 2030 and Onwards Ahead of His 100th Birthday

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.