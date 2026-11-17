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On November 29, 2025, one particularly mischievous raccoon made headlines after reportedly breaking into a liquor store in Ashland, Virginia, helping itself to the booze, and passing out on the bathroom floor. Nearly a year later, the raccoon’s drunken antics inspired Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter to launch a merchandise line called Trashed Panda, which has raised more than $290,000 for the charity so far.

According to Hanover County Animal Protection (HCAP), an officer was called to the liquor store on that fateful morning. When she arrived, she discovered that the raccoon had somehow made its way inside and pulled several bottles of liquor from the shelves. The party animal was later found sprawled face down on the bathroom floor and was apparently “very intoxicated.”

HCAP shared photos of the chaotic scene on Facebook with the caption, “Officer Martin safely secured our masked bandit and transported him back to the shelter to sober up before questioning. After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer.”

The funny story quickly went viral, and even inspired a Saturday Night Live sketch. HCAP decided to turn the raccoon’s embarrassing moment into a fundraising opportunity, so they teamed up with apparel company Bonfire to launch a merchandise collection. The series of t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, stickers, and cups features a playful illustration of the passed-out raccoon alongside the nickname “Trashed Panda” and the tagline, “One bad night. A whole lot of good.” Seasonal designs also featured clever slogans like, “Hot Trash Summer” and “Trick or Trashed.”

While the shelter typically receives less than $20,000 in donations each year, the Trashed Panda merchandise has generated more than 10 times that amount, bringing in over $290,000. The funds raised have already helped support animals in care and equip all eight of the department’s animal protection officers with body cameras, which will support their work investigating animal cruelty cases and responding to other calls.

“To everyone who shared the story, purchased merchandise, or simply followed along for the laughs, thank you for turning one raccoon’s poor decisions into something truly meaningful,” said HCAP in a Facebook post announcing the final run of the merch. “As for our furry celebrity, we hope he’s enjoying his quiet retirement and staying out of the liquor stores.”

Check out the Trashed Panda collection on Bonfire.

Last year, one particularly mischievous raccoon made headlines after reportedly breaking into a liquor store in Virginia, only to be found passed out on the bathroom floor the following morning.

The raccoon’s drunken antics inspired Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter to launch a merchandise line called Trashed Panda, which has raised more than $290,000 for the charity so far.

Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter: Trashed Panda Merch | Facebook | Instagram

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