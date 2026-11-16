Unconventional wedding venues can delight and surprise guests—and even the couple. While they may take more planning than a commonly used space (like a church or banquet hall), they often deliver striking visual impact and serve as a unique metaphor for love and devotion. Couple Nara Kim and Yoorim held their nuptials in a rice paddy in Hoengseong, Gangwon-do, South Korea. Part wedding, part art installation, it was all a celebration of love. Photographer Kyungho Lee immortalized the special day in stunning imagery.

The idea to marry in a rice paddy grew out of how Kim and Yoorim viewed their relationship. “The eight years the couple spent together were likened to the process of cultivating the land, sowing seeds, and finally reaping a harvest,” an Instagram post from Ryohan, their wedding director, explains. “Inspired by this, they envisioned a wedding in a rice paddy; after searching for a suitable location for about a month, they ultimately chose this spot in Hoengseong.”

The wedding setup featured long tables centered in the rice paddy clearing. Just beyond one table was the ceremony site, marked by a sculptural backdrop of cascading, braided rice straw punctuated by a variety of flowers. When not in use, the piece served as both art and a monument to Kim and Yorrim’s love.

The ceremony space was prepared by harvesting the rice grown there with a tractor, and the crop became part of the wedding itself. “[The harvested rice] was used to prepare food and tteok (traditional rice cakes) for the guests, while bags of the rice were given as wedding favors—a gesture symbolizing the sharing of the couple’s hard-earned harvest,” Ryohan shares. “Every step of the wedding—from the rice growing in the paddy to its appearance on the guests’ dining tables—was woven into a single, cohesive narrative. Rather than simply decorating nature, the wedding allowed nature itself to become a work of art.”

See more from Kim and Yoorim’s wedding below.

Couple Nara Kim and Yoorim held their nuptials in a rice paddy in Hoengseong, Gangwon-do, South Korea.

Part wedding, part art installation, it was all a celebration of love. Photographer Kyungho Lee immortalized the special day in stunning imagery.

The ceremony site featured a sculptural backdrop of cascading, braided rice straw punctuated by a variety of flowers.

When not in use, the piece served as both art and a monument to Kim and Yorrim’s love.

Kyungho Lee: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kyungho Lee.