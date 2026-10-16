Bhutan’s Pioneering Sustainability Initiatives Make It a Finalist for the Earthshot Prize

The human-caused climate crisis needs big solutions. Some initiatives, groups, and even countries are doing their part to help revitalize and restore precious parts of our planet. The Earthshot Prize recognizes those doing good with the “world’s most prestigious environmental prize.” Founded and led by Prince William of Wales, the contest seeks examples of leadership in nature, air, oceans, waste, and climate categories. Each year, it recognizes 15 finalists and awards five prizes.

Bhutan is a finalist in the Protect & Restore Nature category. The nation is helping lead the way in environmental stewardship, with this principle even written into its constitution. Bhutan requires at least 60% of the country to stay under forest cover in perpetuity. It does so through its national Protected Areas Network while safeguarding the Himalayan watersheds that around 1.6 billion people downstream across South Asia use as their water source.

While all countries have a Gross Domestic Product, only Bhutan has Gross National Happiness. It’s a philosophy that has guided the country since the 1970s and treats nature, economic prosperity, culture, and community wellbeing as interdependent for its 800,000 residents.

“Bhutan’s conservation journey is rooted in a longstanding commitment to living in harmony with nature,” remarks Princess Chimi Yangzom Wangchuck. “With nearly 70% forest cover and carbon-negative status, we’ve built a strong foundation but the challenge is growing more urgent.”

My Modern Met Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief Eugene Kim recently had the chance to visit Bhutan and experience the small independent kingdom’s eco-conscious values and learn about its dedication to the environment. He says, “Bhutan’s environmental achievements are remarkable because conservation is woven into the country’s understanding of progress. Its Constitution requires that at least 60% of the country remain under forest cover in perpetuity, yet forests continue to blanket nearly 70% of its land. Hydropower accounts for approximately 99% of Bhutan’s installed electricity-generating capacity, while its forests absorb more carbon than the country emits. Together, these accomplishments have earned Bhutan recognition as the world’s first carbon-negative nation.

“Traveling through the country with MyBhutan, a luxury travel designer and outfitter, brought these achievements to life. Mile after mile, we passed through dense, remarkably intact forests that revealed the extraordinary scale of the country’s commitment to protecting its natural environment. Bhutan’s philosophy of Gross National Happiness recognizes that economic development, cultural preservation, community well-being, and environmental stewardship are fundamentally interconnected. Witnessing that commitment firsthand convinced me that Bhutan offers a powerful example to the world of how meaningful progress and environmental stewardship can advance together.”

Nearly 2,000 of Bhutan’s water sources are now drying. Forest fires have affected almost 18,000 hectares (44,479 acres) between 2021 and 2024. Bhutan launched a solution in 2025 called Restore Bhutan. Working with the Department of Forests and Park Services, the Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation, the Bhutan Ecological Society, and Conservation International, the program aims to restore 50,000 hectares (123,553 acres) of degraded forests, farmlands, and urban landscapes by 2030.

All of this requires funding. Bhutan is working to build long-term financing, rather than relying on short-term grants. It’s combining blended finance with jurisdictional REDD+, a mechanism that pays countries and communities to keep forests alive. At the center of its work is Indigenous knowledge and community stewardship alongside educational programs for future generations.

The Earthshot Prize offers a £1 million ($1.12 million) prize to help the five winners continue their work. “Being recognized as an Earthshot Prize Finalist,” Princess Wangchuck says, “strengthens our ability to scale government-led, community-driven conservation because Bhutan’s experience can offer lessons to other forest-rich, climate-vulnerable nations.”

Winners will be announced during Mumbai Climate Week, happening November 16 to 17, 2026.

Bhutan is a finalist for The Earthshot Prize, recognized for its 2025 Restore Bhutan to help protect its forests and watershed—and beyond.

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