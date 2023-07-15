Home / Animals / Cats

Watch “Giant” Cats Attack Train Sets at This Quirky Japanese Restaurant

By Regina Sienra on July 15, 2023
Seemingly giant cat resting on a miniature train track

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

In popular culture, Japan is home to some very large creatures like Godzilla and Mothra. If you visit the Diorama Restaurant in Osaka, Japan, you will find giant cats as well. The charming eatery, which doubles as a cat shelter, is home to beautiful scale models of landscapes and tiny towns which appear to be overrun by large felines. As if that weren't enticing enough, the restaurant also features a miniature train that goes around the locale, although its rides are rarely free of incidents. A small camera attached to the train captures the many ways these trips are interrupted by seemingly monumental kitties.

It is incredibly entertaining to see the (very-normal-sized) cats interact with the miniature train as it travels around the grassy hills of the restaurant. The true magic of the experience, however, lies in seeing the point-of-view footage of these epic rides. Sometimes, the train bumps into a sleepy cat who, despite seeing the convoy coming in, doesn't want to move from its snuggly spot. Other times, a feline silently prowls the train until an off-camera force turns it on its side. Since every cat's personality differs, it adds a layer of adrenaline to each trip.

Due to the nature of the place, the Diorama Restaurant is reservation-only. “The Diorama Cafeteria is open in three parts, with lunchtime, tea time, and time spent together,” reads their website. “There is no difference in the service contents except for the contents of the meal each time.” Occasionally, a free slot will open up, so you can check their Twitter to snag a same-day reservation.

If you're too far away from Japan but still want to be up to date with these “giant” cats' shenanigans, you can follow the Diorama Restaurant on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Diorama Restaurant in Osaka, Japan, is the perfect destination for people who love cats and trains.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neco G Naoki (@daiorama_restrant)

The enchanting little spot features incredible scale models and a miniature train that travels through the restaurant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neco G Naoki (@daiorama_restrant)

It also doubles as a cat shelter, so there are many cats roaming around the dioramas and interacting with the train.

A small camera attached to the miniature train shows how the felines interact with the scale models.

Sometimes, the train may bump into a sleepy cat. Other times, a feline silently prowls the train until an off-camera force turns it on its side.

Diorama Restaurant: Website | YouTube | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

19th-Century Japanese Woodblock Prints Imagine Cats in Place of Humans

30 Funny Cat Photos Candidly Captured on the Streets of Japan

Japanese Cat Sleeping in Funny Position Is Compared to a Drunken Salaryman

Japanese Rescue Cat Wins Over the Internet With His Chic Supermodel Pose

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Shelter Cat Gives a “Making Biscuits” Massage to Blind Dog Who Needs All the Love
Orange Cat Walks Into a Third Grade Classroom and Quickly Turns It Into His Home
Watch an Athletic Kitty Jump Through Obstacles With Increasing Difficulty
Chunky Tuxedo Cat Is a 5-Star Tourist Attraction in a Medieval Polish City
Cat Saved From Earthquake Rubble by Turkish Firefighter Won’t Leave Rescuer’s Side
“Cat Man of Aleppo” Is Safe and Rescuing Pets After the Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Netherlands Proposing Ban on Dogs With Squished Noses and Cats With Folded Ears
This Whimsical Sling Bag Will Transform Your Cat Into a Lion
Cat Café in Shanghai is the Pawfect Hangout for Adventurous Felines
Funny ‘Pissed-Off Cats Calendar’ Delivers a Year of Sassy Felines for 2023
36 Purrfect Gifts for People Who Love Cats
Stowaway Cat Rescued by TSA Spends Thanksgiving Safely at Home

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.