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‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ Gets Its Own YouTube Channel for the First Time Ever

By Regina Sienra on March 20, 2026
Mister Rogers

Photo: Family Communications Inc. via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The beloved TV show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood ran from 1968 to 2001 in the U.S., leaving an indelible mark on generations of children. Its messages of kindness and community were carried on further by the winds of the monoculture of the time, and people continue to quote and rely on Mister Rogers’ wisdom in times of need today. Hoping to help it reach new audiences in an era where it could really come in handy, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood is getting a dedicated YouTube channel for the first time ever.

The new channel is a collaboration between Fred Rogers Productions and Little Dot Studios, which has previously worked with PBS Kids (which airs reruns of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood) and other kid-oriented content producers. The U.S.-based Little Dot Studios team, part of British media company All3Media, will oversee the channel. The new platform will feature both full-length episodes and repurposed digital-first content, such as clips, shorts, and compilations.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood continues to inspire viewers young and old across four generations,” says Paul Siefken, president and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions. “We’re excited to partner with Little Dot Studios on this new YouTube Channel that will make the wonder, kindness, and human connection of the series more discoverable and accessible than ever.”

“Built on the legacy of Fred Rogers, Fred Rogers Productions continues to set the standard for thoughtful, values-driven children’s media,” says Ben Arnold, co-managing director of Little Dot Studios U.S. “As huge fans of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, we’re honored to bring our digital distribution experience to this partnership, building an intentional, audience-first presence on YouTube where these iconic stories can reach the next generation.”

While a launch date has not been set for the channel, you can revisit the neighborhood anytime. Full episodes of the show are currently available on PBS Kids’ YouTube channel.

Source: Fred Rogers Productions Partners with Little Dot Studios to Bring Mister Rogers' Neighborhood to YouTube for the First Time

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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