3 Bob Ross Paintings Sell for $600K, Saving Public TV Stations Affected by Federal Cuts

Last month, Bob Ross Inc., the company that manages the legacy for the late Bob Ross, pledged to support public TV stations facing federal funding cuts. To do so, they announced that they would be donating 30 Bob Ross paintings created on his show, The Joy of Painting, a staple of public television, to raise money. Now, the first three have sold at auction in Los Angeles, raising over $600,000.

The three paintings in question are Winter’s Peace (1993), depicting a cabin covered in snow alongside some evergreen trees against a warm-toned dawn, which sold for $318,000; Home in the Valley (1993), which shows a shack overlooking a lake with mountains and clear blue skies in the background, for $229,100; and Cliffside (1990), a stormy, dynamic composition of water gushing through the crevices of a cliff, for $114,800.

Bonhams, the auction house behind the sales, now expects to sell the other 27 artworks at different auctions held throughout 2026 in Boston, New York, and Los Angeles. Profits from the auctions will be donated to stations that broadcast shows from distributor American Public Television, such as The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross and America’s Test Kitchen from Cook’s Illustrated.

“Bob Ross dedicated his life to making art accessible to everyone through public television,” says Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc. She came up with the idea of donating the painter’s work after two privately owned Bob Ross paintings sold for about $100,000 each. “This auction ensures his legacy continues to support the very medium that brought his joy and creativity into American homes for decades.”

Most of the paintings for sale have only been seen by the public when Ross painted them on air—and many have been in storage since then. Broadcast in the 1980s and 1990s, The Joy of Painting depicted Ross at work on his easel. His calm demeanor and serene works turned him into not just a teacher-like figure for millions, but also a champion for public television, serving as an icon of what is now at stake.

On top of the Bohnams auctions, Bob Ross Inc. is also raising funds by selling an additional painting in collaboration with Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. The show will be auctioning the artwork Cabin at Sunset, alongside different collectible, signed, and unique objects that have appeared throughout its 12 seasons. As of writing, the painting has raised $1,041,000, and could go for even more by the time the auction closes on November 24.

