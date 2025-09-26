Home / Architecture / Museums

Browse Over 1,100 Art Books at MoMA’s First-Ever Bookshop in Seoul

By Eva Baron on September 26, 2025
Exterior shot of MoMA's new Seoul bookstore

Photo: Hyundai Card

For those in New York City, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is nearly impossible to avoid. Aside from its prestigious collection, MoMA boasts some of the city’s most inviting bookshops and design stores, filled to the brim with sweeping museum catalogs, playful trinkets, and iconic MoMA-branded merch. Earlier this month, however, MoMA made the journey from its home in New York to across the Pacific.

On September 8, 2025, MoMA opened its first-ever bookstore in Seoul, nestled in the city’s Dosan Park area. The shop was established in collaboration with Korean credit card company Hyundai Card, whose other branded spaces, like the Cooking Library, Iron & Wood, and Red11, are also nearby. Inside, visitors can expect to discover more than 1,100 books, comprising a stunning assortment of exhibition catalogs and coffee table books. As is to be expected, these titles span such topics as art, design, and architecture, all selected in an effort to complement MoMA’s collection. Accompanying these books are several home decor and design objects pulled from the MoMA Design Store.

The bookshop’s architecture is as inspired as its offerings. From the outside, the shop’s facade is austere yet textured with corrugations, creating a graphic contrast to the MoMA logo impressed into the building’s upper-right corner. Open the door and the sleek aesthetic continues into a gray-hued browsing area. Though monotone, this interior color palette only serves to highlight the bookstore’s offerings, many of which bear vibrant covers. Slipping into the adjacent room marks a complete departure from the main shop. Here, each wall is doused in bold yellows and oranges, resulting in an atmosphere that perfectly encapsulates the design objects and apparel on display.

Notably, Seoul’s MoMA Bookstore stands as the newest initiative in an enduring partnership with Hyundai Card. For nearly 20 years, the museum and credit card company have coordinated several exhibitions together in Korea, including Humble Masterpieces in 2008, Tim Burton in 2012, and Pervasive Light in 2022. In 2024, Hyundai Card and MoMA jointly launched a new phase of their partnership with the “Hyundai Card Curatorial Exchange Program,” focusing on increasing exchange and further research between MoMA and local Korean curators. Earlier this year, in March 2025, Hyundai Card even launched a digital wall at its headquarters, mirroring a similar installation on view at MoMA in New York.

The MoMA Bookstore at Hyundai Card is open every day except for Mondays. To plan your own visit, check out MoMA’s store locator.

MoMA has opened a new bookstore in Seoul, where visitors can browse more than 1,100 books about art, architecture, and design.

Exterior shot of MoMA's new Seoul bookstore

Photo: Hyundai Card

Interior shot of MoMA's new Seoul bookstore

Photo: Hyundai Card

Interior shot of MoMA's new Seoul bookstore

Photo: Hyundai Card

MoMA: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MoMA.

Source: Hyundai Card and MoMA Open the First Moma Book Store in Seoul

Related Articles:

Tadao Ando’s National Museum of Uzbekistan Is an Exercise in Geometry

Subterranean Natural History Museum Is Draped With Landscaped Ribbons That Blend Into the Forest

After More Than 20 Years, the Grand Egyptian Museum Will Finally Open This November

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Tadao Ando’s National Museum of Uzbekistan Is an Exercise in Geometry
Subterranean Natural History Museum Is Draped With Landscaped Ribbons That Blend Into the Forest
After More Than 20 Years, the Grand Egyptian Museum Will Finally Open This November
San Diego Museum of Art Plans for Upcoming Expansion Amid a World-Class Collection
Foster + Partners Design a Museum in Abu Dhabi That’s a Thorough Look at Emirati History and Culture
The Louvre Announces Design Competition Ahead of Ambitious $316M Renovation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

How the Summer Solstice and a Ruined Artwork Fit Together at the Getty
The Netherlands Returns 119 Looted Historical Bronze Artworks to Nigeria
New Frida Kahlo Museum Honoring the Artist’s Family Life To Open in Mexico City
Exploring the Frick Collection’s $220 Million Renovation Before Its Reopening
Frida Kahlo Museum: Iconic Painter’s ‘Blue House’ in Mexico City Offers Insights About Her Life and Work
Louvre Museum Plans New Grand Entrance Through Global Architecture Competition

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.