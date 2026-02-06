Home / Design

Creator of Labubus Opens Exhibit Celebrating Their Artsy Origins and Worldwide Impact

By Regina Sienra on February 6, 2026

MONSTERS BY MONSTERS: NOW AND THEN exhibit in Hong Kong

Labubus may have taken over the global market recently, but their story goes back a decade. In 2015, artist Kasing Lung published THE MONSTERS, a picture book series starring a quirky ensemble of characters featuring a scruffy elf with big teeth and massive eyes. Today, this character, inspired by Nordic folklore, is a pop-culture juggernaut. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, an exhibition in Hong Kong looked back at the artsy origins of Labubu and the myriad of art and designs it has inspired across different media.

Titled MONSTERS BY MONSTERS: NOW AND THEN, the exhibit opened at The Asia Society in Hong Kong after successful runs in Shanghai and Taipei. The title refers to both the evolution of the character since its inception, as well as its perception around the world. Leaning into the fantasy aspect of Labubu, the show turned the entire venue into a whimsical environment populated by several iterations of these creatures.

The exhibit also doubled as a journey through Lung’s creative process. The artist has shared that creating characters begins with sketching, which is part of his favorite element: storytelling. The exhibit devoted entire halls to the ink drawings that helped Lung build the lore and aesthetic of Labubu. These black-and-white iterations also escaped their frames, covering halls and pathways as oversized illustrations that added to the immersive nature of the exhibition.

Other items on display included manuscripts of the books that started it all, detailed character designs, and original paintings. A rainbow hued assortment of collectibles chronicled the life of Labubu as a vinyl and plush toy, from its basic designs to ornate iterations and pieces born from collaborations. As a true tribute to the playfulness of Labubu, an infinity room packed with hundreds of Labubus allowed visitors to step into their colorful world.

MONSTERS BY MONSTERS: NOW AND THEN was on view December 15, 2025 to January 4, 2026, welcoming both Labubu fans and pop-culture lovers from Hong Kong and around the world. To stay up to date with future exhibits, as well as everything Labubu and THE MONSTERS, follow Kasing Lung on Instagram.

