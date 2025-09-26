Home / Art / Installation

Giant Inflatable Labubu, KAWS x Elmo, and More Will Float in World’s First & Largest “Water Parade”

By Regina Sienra on September 26, 2025

 

Next month, Hong Kong will welcome a unique sight. Local creative brand AllRightsReserved will bring the first ever “Water Parade” to the world-famous Victoria Harbor, featuring some beloved characters such as Labubus, Grimace, Doraemon, and Elmo from Sesame Street with a KAWS twist.

The four inflatable figures, which are up to 65 feet tall, will be on view starting on October 25 on the waters off Tamar Park. Then, on November 1, they will form a fleet and sail along both sides of Victoria Harbour for the actual Water Parade, shuttling between Kowloon and Hong Kong Island.

“This unprecedented scale allows residents and tourists to admire the sculptures from diverse perspectives and experience a creative new interpretation of Victoria Harbour. Following the parade, the four sculptures will depart Victoria Harbour on November 1st, concluding this historic performance,” writes AllRightsReserved. “This will allow residents and tourists to experience the perfect fusion of art, entertainment, and culture, offering an unforgettable visual feast and interactive experiences, and participating in this world-first, largest annual event.”

Parallel to the exhibition, a Limited Water Parade Market will be open in Tamar Park from October 25 to November 1. This event will feature pop-up shops offering miniature figurines of some of the inflatable sculptures, limited-edition souvenirs, and other collectibles. The market will also include skill games and photo spots, as well as themed food and beverage vendors.

While the market will have viewing platforms open well into the night—allowing visitors to take in the views both in the day and against the city lights at night—visitors can also admire the inflatable characters from the Central and Western District Promenade. The inflatable sculptures may not be displayed at all times, though, due to weather conditions, so make sure to follow AllRightsReserved on Instagram to stay up to date with everything related to the Water Parade. Tickets to the Limited Water Parade Market are now on sale at the Water Parade website.

Creative brand AllRightsReserved will bring the first-ever “Water Parade” to the world-famous Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong.

The event features some beloved characters such as Labubus, Grimace, Doraemon, and Elmo with a KAWS twist.

 

The four inflatable figures, which are up to 65 feet tall, will be on view starting on October 25 in the waters off Tamar Park.

Then, on November 1, they will form a fleet and sail along both sides of Victoria Harbor for the actual Water Parade.

