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Artisans Use Ghanaian Basket Weaving Techniques To Create Sculptural Lamps

By Emma Taggart on April 22, 2026

Gurunsi Pet Lamp Collection by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon

Traditional basket weaving exists all over the world, from Japan to Ethiopia, but in northern Ghana, it’s woven especially tightly into everyday life. The remote town of Bolgatanga, often called the “city of baskets,” is known for its skilled artisan communities, where the craft supports local economies and carries generations of knowledge.

When Spanish designer Álvaro Catalán de Ocón first visited the region in 2019, he set out to learn from and collaborate with the local makers. The exchange led to a series of contemporary lamp collections woven by master artisans from The Baba Tree Basket Company. The ongoing project, PET Lamp, combines traditional techniques with recycled plastic bottles, transforming waste into design while supporting local communities.

One recent collection from 2023, Gurunsi, is named after the Gurunsi people of Bolgatanga. It draws on Frafra weaving traditions as well as the architectural forms of northern Ghana, with patterns that echo the adobe-and-branch structures of family homes. “We work intensively with the environment, the artisans, the architecture, and local materials to abstract our own language,” says de Ocón. “All of this applied to our language of plastic bottle reuse, developing a collection around the expressive power of local textiles.”

Each lamp features an integrated recycled PET bottle at the center of the woven design which acts as a conduit for the electrical wiring, allowing it to pass through the woven surface. When the lamp is switched on, the light diffuses upward and outward through the flat woven surface, highlighting its complex patterns. De Ocón explains, “Gurunsi opens the way to a typology that hasn’t been seen in the market, one that works with both light and shadow. We float a large fabric in the air that projects shadows on the ceiling.”

Since PET Lamp’s launch in 2012, the team has worked with artisans all over the world, creating eight unique collections that celebrate each culture. Check out the Ghana-inspired Gurunsi collection below and find more collections on the PET lamp website.

The PET Lamp Gurunsi collection by Spanish designer Álvaro Catalán de Ocón was made in collaboration with skilled artisan communities in northern Ghana.

Gurunsi Pet Lamp Collection by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon

Gurunsi Pet Lamp Collection by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon

The designs draw on Frafra weaving traditions as well as the architectural forms of northern Ghana, with patterns that echo the adobe-and-branch structures of family homes.

Gurunsi Pet Lamp Collection by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon

Gurunsi Pet Lamp Collection by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon

Gurunsi Pet Lamp Collection by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon

Each lamp features an integrated plastic bottle at the center of the woven design, which acts as a conduit for the electrical wiring.

Gurunsi Pet Lamp Collection by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon

Gurunsi Pet Lamp Collection by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon

The ongoing project transforms plastic waste into design and supports local communities around the world.

Gurunsi Pet Lamp Collection by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon

Gurunsi Pet Lamp Collection by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon

Gurunsi Pet Lamp Collection by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon

Gurunsi Pet Lamp Collection by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon

We recently spotted the PET Lamps at Design Miami.

 

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PET Lamp: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by PET Lamp.

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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