Street Artist Transforms Pavement Cracks Into Colorful Mosaic Masterpieces

Next time you're walking through a major European city, remember to take a look at the ground. You might come across an unexpected work of art. French artist Ememem—sometimes known as “the pavement surgeon”—fixes cracks and holes in the street and sidewalks by filling them with colorful mosaics.

The artist has a freeform approach to these on-site installations called “flacking,” which refers to the French word flaque, meaning puddle. Since no anomaly in the pavement is the same, Ememem has to adjust designs to suit the unique shape. This requires finding a special selection of ceramic, wood, and bitumen that matches his idea. As a result, his mosaics range from densely packed strips to large checkerboards.

Ememem began his project in his home city of Lyon but has since expanded his canvas to other cities in France. He's left his touch in countless corners of metropolises by healing neglected scars in the streets, one mosaic at a time. As a result, these works no longer look like a sign of neglect, but instead seem like beautiful surprises on the pavement.

Scroll down to see more mosaic art by Ememem and follow the artist on Instagram to make sure you never miss a project.

French artist Ememem adds art in unexpected places.

He fills pavement cracks and holes with colorful mosaic art.

He is healing fissures in European cities, one tile at a time.

Cracks in the pavement no longer look like signs of neglect, but instead appear as beautiful surprises.

Ememem: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ememem.

Related Articles:

Roman Mausoleum With Mosaics Excavated in London

Street Artist Fills Unsightly Potholes With Incredible Mosaics of Famous Art

Land Artist Leaves Incredible Mosaics Made Entirely of Pebbles All Around Thailand