Home / Art / Installation

Street Artist Transforms Pavement Cracks Into Colorful Mosaic Masterpieces

By Margherita Cole on September 19, 2023
Pavement Crack Mosaics by Ememem

Next time you're walking through a major European city, remember to take a look at the ground. You might come across an unexpected work of art. French artist Ememem—sometimes known as “the pavement surgeon”—fixes cracks and holes in the street and sidewalks by filling them with colorful mosaics.

The artist has a freeform approach to these on-site installations called “flacking,” which refers to the French word flaque, meaning puddle. Since no anomaly in the pavement is the same, Ememem has to adjust designs to suit the unique shape. This requires finding a special selection of ceramic, wood, and bitumen that matches his idea. As a result, his mosaics range from densely packed strips to large checkerboards.

Ememem began his project in his home city of Lyon but has since expanded his canvas to other cities in France. He's left his touch in countless corners of metropolises by healing neglected scars in the streets, one mosaic at a time. As a result, these works no longer look like a sign of neglect, but instead seem like beautiful surprises on the pavement.

Scroll down to see more mosaic art by Ememem and follow the artist on Instagram to make sure you never miss a project.

French artist Ememem adds art in unexpected places.

Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem

He fills pavement cracks and holes with colorful mosaic art.

Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem

He is healing fissures in European cities, one tile at a time.

Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Pavement Crack Mosaics by Ememem

Cracks in the pavement no longer look like signs of neglect, but instead appear as beautiful surprises.

Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Pavement Crack Mosaics by Ememem Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem Pavement Crack Mosaics by Ememem Mosaics in City Streets by Ememem

Ememem: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ememem.

Related Articles:

Roman Mausoleum With Mosaics Excavated in London

Street Artist Fills Unsightly Potholes With Incredible Mosaics of Famous Art

Land Artist Leaves Incredible Mosaics Made Entirely of Pebbles All Around Thailand

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

150-Foot Sculpture of a Pink Rabbit Lies Down in Front of Indonesia’s Prambanan Temple
Vibrant Flower Installations Bloom From Unexpected Parts of New York City
Massive Flamingo Installation Lands at Florida Airport
Mr. Doodle Debuts Disney-Inspired Solo Exhibition in Macau
World’s Largest Spherical Building Debuted Spectacular Light Show for the Fourth of July
Monumental Installation Uses 804 Trees To Create an Untenable Version of Home

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

78 Miles and 500,000 Knots of Twine Are Billowing Above Downtown Columbus
Mesmerizing Light Pendants Move in Tandem With Soundscape in Immersive Installation
Massive Mural Installations Look Like Portals to Another Dimension
Student Eats Maurizio Cattelan’s $120,000 Banana for Breakfast
Monumental Lollapalooza Sculpture Is a Towering Pine Cone Created With 95 Car Hoods
Take a Look at the Massive Art Installations of Coachella 2023

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.