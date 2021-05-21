Home / Art / Street Art

Street Artist Transforms Cracks in Pavement To Turn Eyesores Into Gorgeous Mosaics

By Arnesia Young on May 21, 2021
Filling Potholes With Mosaics

Potholes and cracks in the sidewalks and pavement can be eyesores that detract from an otherwise beautiful urban street. Often left untouched by the government entities charged with maintaining them, these scars may sit there for years, becoming a characteristic part of the city’s landscape. Street artist Ememem—known throughout his home city of Lyon as “the pavement surgeon”—makes it his mission to heal these asphalt fractures by transforming them into colorful mosaics.

The French artist has dubbed his technique “flacking”—a play on the french word flaque, meaning puddle. Using materials such as ceramics, wood, and bitumen, he fills everything from tiny cracks to gaping craters in the pavement with his artistic bandaids. His work is now a characteristic token of the cobbled streets and cracked sidewalks of Lyon, but his playful mosaic art can also be found in cities throughout Europe—including Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, and Milan.

“I’m just a sidewalk poet, a son of bitumen,” Ememem says of his beautiful mosaic street art. “My work is the story of the city, where cobblestones have been displaced; a truck from the vegetable market tore off a piece of asphalt. Each becomes a flack.”

Ememem is currently working on a project funded by the Société du Grand Paris, flacking the construction site of the new Grand Paris Express metro. His work will be on display there for free until August 31, 2021. You can also see his work at an upcoming exhibition opening at Spraying Board in Lyon on June 2 and in a group show at La Galerie Italienne opening in Paris on June 8. To find out even more about the artist, visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

French artist Ememem beautifies cracked city streets by filling holes in the pavement with colorful mosaics.

Filling Potholes With MosaicsFilling Potholes With MosaicsEmemem Flacking Street Mosaic Art

He calls his technique “flacking”—a play on the french word flaque, meaning puddle.

Filling Potholes With MosaicsEmemem Flacking Street Mosaic ArtFilling Potholes With MosaicsEmemem Flacking Street Mosaic ArtFilling Potholes With Mosaics

His beautiful mosaic street art can be found in cities throughout Europe, but especially in his home city of Lyon.

Ememem Flacking Street Mosaic ArtEmemem Flacking Street Mosaic ArtEmemem Flacking Street Mosaic ArtFilling Potholes With MosaicsEmemem Flacking Street Mosaic Art

His beautiful artworks have earned him the nickname of “the pavement surgeon.”

Ememem Flacking Street Mosaic ArtFilling Potholes With MosaicsFilling Potholes With MosaicsEmemem Flacking Street Mosaic ArtFilling Potholes With MosaicsEmemem Flacking Street Mosaic ArtEmemem Flacking Street Mosaic Art

Ememem: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ememem.

Related Articles:

Jeweler Uses 7,500 Pennies to Decorate Her Floor With Dazzling Mosaic Design

Street Artist Transforms Ordinary Landscapes Into Playful Cast of Characters

7 Contemporary Mosaic Artists Keeping the Ancient Art Form Alive

Artist Spreads Positivity Across the Globe With His Eco-Friendly Street Art

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Brilliant Street Murals Look Like Vibrant Fabric Billowing Across City Walls
JR’s Socially Conscious Street Art Celebrated in Largest Museum Exhibition Yet
Shepard Fairey Promotes Peace and Love With Two Murals in Dubai
Massive Mural of Black Cowgirl Pays Tribute to Deep Ellum’s Rich Cultural History
Vibrant Birds Spread Their Wings in Murals That Engulf the Sides of Buildings
Street Artist Jr Creates Incredible Optical Illusion To “Crack Open” Shuttered Art Museum

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Street Artist Transforms Ordinary Landscapes Into Playful Cast of Characters
Giant Tiger Mural Roars a Colorful Bouquet of Flowers and Glistening Gems
Artist Spreads Positivity Across the Globe With His Eco-Friendly Street Art
Banksy Ends 2020 With New COVID-19 Street Art of Sneezing Woman
Artist Transforms Abandoned Tanks in Kabul Into Colorful Works of Art
Patchwork-Style Animal Murals Raise Awareness of Endangered Species Around the World

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.