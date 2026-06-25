New Photos Reveal the Cave-Like Interior of JR’s ‘La Caverne du Pont Neuf’ in Paris

When JR unveiled La Caverne du Pont Neuf earlier this month, attention centered on the outside: an inflatable mountain of rock formations rising from Paris’ oldest bridge, visible from the Seine, nearby cycling paths, and even the Eiffel Tower. But newly released images now reveal what awaits behind those jagged stone walls, and it’s far more intimate than the dramatic exterior suggests.

While the exterior stages a feat of geological illusion with craggy peaks and trompe-l’oeil limestone, the interior pulls visitors into a more immersive and disorienting environment. Monochromatic rock-printed walls in white, black, and gray curve around a central column-like form that descends from the rounded ceiling, creating a passage that feels suspended somewhere between cave and corridor.

That ambiguity sits at the heart of the project. Rather than dictate a single reading, JR conceived the interior as an open-ended passage that invites visitors to construct their own narrative as they move through it. The result shifts the focus away from spectacle alone and toward embodied experience, asking viewers to navigate the work physically as much as visually.

The installation becomes fully sensory through sound and scent. Thomas Bangalter, one half of Daft Punk and a longtime JR collaborator, created the soundscape that fills the tunnel, heightening the spatial disorientation of the winding passage as it folds into darkness and blurs where the cave begins or ends. A custom scent by journalist and olfactory curator Sarah Bouasse deepens that immersion, joining the dim light, undulating rock-printed walls, and immersive audio to transform the crossing into something more destabilizing than a simple walk-through.

That unease feels intentional. Rather than simply delighting or impressing, La Caverne du Pont Neuf slows the act of crossing the bridge and encourages visitors to pay closer attention to the space around them and the sensations unfolding within it.

The newly released interior photographs also reinforce the installation’s conceptual premise. JR imagined the Pont Neuf as if its geological source still lived inside it, drawing on the bridge’s construction in Lutetian limestone, or pierre de Paris, quarried from beneath the city. Instead of opening into a dramatic cave vista, the tunnel suggests something hollowed out and still in the process of forming, briefly turning Paris’ subterranean history into something visitors can move through above ground.

After strong winds damaged the installation in early June and delayed its debut, La Caverne du Pont Neuf ultimately opened to the public as planned. Created in collaboration with the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation and funded through the sale of JR’s artworks and private partnerships, the installation is currently on view through June 28, 2026, at Pont Neuf in Paris. Admission is free.

Newly released images of JR’s La Caverne du Pont Neuf reveal a dark, winding tunnel hidden inside the monumental installation on Paris’ oldest bridge.

Rather than functioning as a simple passageway, the cave-like space invites visitors to move through an intentionally disorienting landscape inspired by the limestone beneath Paris.

After strong winds delayed its opening earlier this month, La Caverne du Pont Neuf is now on view through June 28, 2026.

Exhibition Information :

JR

La Caverne du Pont Neuf

June 6–28, 2026

Pont Neuf, Paris, France

All images via JR Press Team.

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