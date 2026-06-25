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This Floating Store on Lake Ontario Challenges How We Think About Convenience

By Emma Taggart on June 25, 2026

 

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A post shared by Puncture (@puncturedesign)

In most cities, convenience stores are never too far away, but have you ever seen one floating on water? Moored in the Harbour Square Park Basin on Toronto’s Lake Ontario, a fully stocked shop called Global Convenience is turning the familiar bodega into something far less accessible, and that’s exactly the point. It invites visitors to think about daily rituals, accessibility, and the ways we interact with the urban environment.

Global Convenience was created by artists Trevor Wheatley and Cosmo Dean in collaboration with design studio Puncture. The floating public artwork is one of six pieces commissioned for Toronto’s annual Floating Public Art program in seven years. Its arrival is also timely, coinciding with the city’s role as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Wheatley believes the humble corner store is “one of the most familiar and universally understood spaces in a city.” He says, “Almost everyone has a relationship to a convenience store, whether as a place to buy something quickly, meet a neighbour, or simply pass by on a daily route.” By moving the store to the water, the artists allow people to “see something incredibly familiar with fresh eyes.”

Corner stores aren’t just convenient. They often create a communal space where people from all walks of life can interact and coexist. The artists decided to celebrate that aspect, stocking the shelves with products from around the world. Inside, you’ll find plantain chips, instant noodles, and vintage newspapers. And the nostalgic signage is inspired by stores in Japan, Brazil, Turkey, and the U.S.

Like many beloved neighborhood shops, Global Convenience is at its most inviting after dark. Solar power allows the structure to light up at night, transforming it into a glowing landmark on the lake. “Most of us know the glow of a corner store late at night, but seeing that light hit the water was something else,” says Spencer Cathcart (of Puncture). “The reflections and patterns make it feel like a fever dream. Let’s hope for a sunny summer.”

Global Convenience will stay floating on Lake Ontario all summer. Check it out below.

There’s currently a convenience store moored in the Harbour Square Park Basin on Toronto’s Lake Ontario.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@bary_)

The artwork, Global Convenience, was created by artists Trevor Wheatley and Cosmo Dean in collaboration with design studio Puncture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trevor Wheatley (@treverferever)

It invites visitors to think about daily rituals, accessibility, and the ways we interact with the urban environment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Puncture (@puncturedesign)

Trevor Wheatley: Instagram
Cosmo Dean: Instagram
Puncture: Website | Instagram | Behance

Source: A fully stocked corner store is now floating in Toronto's harbour

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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