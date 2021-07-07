Home / Nature

Incredible Time-Lapse Video Shows the Astonishing Volcanic Activity of Mt. St. Helens

By Arnesia Young on July 7, 2021

Mt. St. Helens Eruption Video

Located in Skamania County, Washington, Mount St. Helens is ranked as one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the United States. Its most famous eruption in 1980 is considered to be the most deadly and destructive volcanic event in the history of the U.S. In the aftermath, hundreds of homes were lost, 57 people lost their lives, 47 bridges were destroyed, and hundreds of miles of highway and railways were damaged. The eruption also left a huge crater at the volcano’s summit, reducing its overall height by 1,314 feet.

Mt. St. Helens continued to display signs of moderate volcanic activity, from the time of its catastrophic 1980 eruption well into the early 90s. However, it began to show significant signs once again in October 2004. This period of activity continued for four years, with the magma from the eruption building a new lava dome in the center of the volcano’s gaping crater—as if the mountain was rebuilding itself from the inside out.

According to John Eichelberger, a volcanologist at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, Mt. St. Helens is basically “a giant tube of toothpaste, squeezing out lava.” Due to the mountain’s shape, the magma doesn’t have any space to collect. Instead, it finds a path to the surface and begins to ooze out, forming a “spinelike” dome in the volcano’s crater.

During the eruption, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) positioned a camera near the volcano to capture a time-lapse video of the activity. The organization published the years of footage, condensed down into an 86-second video that displays the astonishing rate at which the lava dome grew between 2004 and 2008. Over the four-year period, around 125 million cubic yards of lava gushed into the crater, forming the new dome.

“The initial phase produced rapid growth of a lava dome as magma pushed upward,” the USGS explains. As shown in the video, an initial succession of lava spines, two recumbent and one steeply sloping, grew to nearly 500m [1,640 ft] in length before disintegrating into mounds of rubble.”

Scroll down to see the full time-lapse video of the 2004 Mt. St. Helens eruption.

In 1980, Mt. St. Helens had a catastrophic eruption.

Embed from Getty Images

The aftermath left a huge crater at the volcano's summit, reducing its height by 1,314 ft.

Embed from Getty Images

Mt. St. Helens erupted again in 2004, creating a new lava dome in the center of the crater.

Embed from Getty Images

The USGS captured a time-lapse video of the eruption. Look how much the dome grew!

U.S. Geological Survey (USGS): Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

Long-Dormant Icelandic Volcano Erupts After 6,000 Years of Inactivity

Mesmerizing Timelapse Captures Huge Cloudburst “Tsunami” Moving Across Austrian Lake

Photographer Captures Spectacular Shot of a Shooting Star Falling Into the Mouth of a Volcano

NASA Shares Spectacular 10-Year Time-Lapse Video of the Sun

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Drone Footage Captures Small Lake Shaped Like a Perfect Heart in Japan
‘Brocken Spectre’ Is a Rare Yet Beautiful Optical Phenomenon of a Radial Rainbow
World’s Fifth Ocean Is Officially Recognized as the ‘Southern Ocean’
Storm Chaser Captures Incredible Footage of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano
11 of the Most Popular House Plants That Are Perfect For Your Indoor Jungle
Mesmerizing Short Film Captures Rare Footage of a Volcanic Eruption in Iceland

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Rare Crystal From Indonesia Looks Like a Cluster of Grapes
Colorful 225-Million-Year-Old Fossils Are Just One Highlight of This Stunning National Park
Photographer’s Drone Melts Capturing an Incredible Aerial Shot of a Volcanic Eruption
Long-Dormant Icelandic Volcano Erupts After 6,000 Years of Inactivity
You Can Watch the Cherry Blossoms of Washington, D.C. Bloom on This Livestream
Illuminating Film Reveals the ‘Fantastic’ Hidden World of Mushrooms and Mycelium

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.