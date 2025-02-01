Home / Dance

Hypnotic Dance Choreography Transforms the Body Into Intricate Shapes and Graceful Curves

By Eva Baron on February 1, 2025

A body, just like dance, can assume many different forms. For dancer, choreographer, and artistic director Sadeck Berrabah, dance takes on a shape that’s highly geometric.

Murmuration, one of Berrabah’s dance concepts, is the perfect example of his command over the body. Inspired by the formations of bird flocks in flight, Murmuration primarily revolves around geometric choreography, with dancers contorting their limbs into sharp angles and graceful curves. Each gesture unfolds with an almost mathematical precision, and dancers often move synchronously.

One performance, for example, involves dancers creating a sentence with their arms, the words flicking past like those on a flap board. “Stop hate,” the dancers write with their bodies. “We need love and unity.” In another performance, dancers are organized into a circle on the floor, their limbs rising and falling in hypnotic waves.

Berrabah’s meticulous choreography has garnered significant attention not only on social media but in the music, pop culture, and fashion worlds. In 2022, Berrabah choreographed Moncler’s 70th anniversary show in Milan, merging ballet, hip-hop, and contemporary influences. He’s collaborated with luminaries like Kendrick Lamar and Shakira, and, in 2023, even showcased Murmuration on America’s Got Talent.

“[Murmuration] is more of a concept,” Berrabah told Vanity Fair France in 2023. “[It’s] influenced by martial arts and works even without music.”

To discover more of his innovative dances, follow Berrabah’s Murmuration page on Instagram.

Murmuration, a dance concept by Sadeck Berrabah, revolves around geometric choreography.

 

Dances involve meticulous, precise movements and are often synchronized.

Barrebah's Murmuration concept has garnered significant attention, leading him to choreograph Moncler's 70th anniversary show in 2022.

In 2023, Murmuration was even featured on America's Got Talent.

Murmuration: Website | Instagram
Sadeck Berrabah: Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
