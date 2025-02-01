Hypnotic Dance Choreography Transforms the Body Into Intricate Shapes and Graceful Curves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MURMURATION by Sadeck Berrabah (@murmuration_concept)

A body, just like dance, can assume many different forms. For dancer, choreographer, and artistic director Sadeck Berrabah, dance takes on a shape that’s highly geometric.

Murmuration, one of Berrabah’s dance concepts, is the perfect example of his command over the body. Inspired by the formations of bird flocks in flight, Murmuration primarily revolves around geometric choreography, with dancers contorting their limbs into sharp angles and graceful curves. Each gesture unfolds with an almost mathematical precision, and dancers often move synchronously.

One performance, for example, involves dancers creating a sentence with their arms, the words flicking past like those on a flap board. “Stop hate,” the dancers write with their bodies. “We need love and unity.” In another performance, dancers are organized into a circle on the floor, their limbs rising and falling in hypnotic waves.

Berrabah’s meticulous choreography has garnered significant attention not only on social media but in the music, pop culture, and fashion worlds. In 2022, Berrabah choreographed Moncler’s 70th anniversary show in Milan, merging ballet, hip-hop, and contemporary influences. He’s collaborated with luminaries like Kendrick Lamar and Shakira, and, in 2023, even showcased Murmuration on America’s Got Talent.

“[Murmuration] is more of a concept,” Berrabah told Vanity Fair France in 2023. “[It’s] influenced by martial arts and works even without music.”

To discover more of his innovative dances, follow Berrabah’s Murmuration page on Instagram.

