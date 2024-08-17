Dance Duo Uses Powerful Shadow Performance Art To Shed Light to Sensitive Mental Health Topics

For many people, their lives are a daily battle between light and shadow. However, due to the stigma surrounding mental health and the challenges that people who suffer from mental disorders face, it can be difficult to illustrate these challenges in a way that is both insightful and respectful. However, French dance duo Claire & Antho is managing to do this in a tasteful and artistic way.

The pair use the power of dance to educate others about mental health and other sensitive topics. In their work, the darkness that people fight is fully realized, as the dancers bring creative shadowwork into their performances. Claire dances in front of a screen or wall as Antho's hands move in front of lights in order to form shapes. Serving as the adult version of shadow puppets, they oftentimes become recognizable symbols—a thumbs up, an open jaw, or a pair of looming hands reaching for Claire.

Regardless of the form the shadows take, from the moment they appear, Claire is battling them. She does her best to jump out of the way or dance away from the hands. Even when they get hold of her, she kicks and writhes, trying her best to knock them back. And most of the time, she succeeds, sometimes relying on the help of Antho to do so.

Their art serves as a powerful reminder to those dealing with their own mental health struggles that no matter how overwhelming their shadows may seem, you can find a way to overcome them. Sometimes, it is a matter of harnessing your inner strength, but having the courage to admit when you need help can also be hugely impactful.

French dance duo Claire & Antho educate and inspire people about mental health through their dance performances.

They routinely incorporate shadow elements into their work, using an adult version of shadow puppets to illustrate mental health struggles.

In these performances, a single dancer is often plagued by a pair of large looming hands that threaten to harm her. But ultimately, she manages to get away safely, often with the help of another dancer.

However, not all of their dances deal with difficult mental health themes. The pair also choreographs and performs pieces about relationships and love.

