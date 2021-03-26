Do you know your cabernet sauvignons from your merlots? If you’re a wine connoisseur in need of a career change, perhaps this opportunity will whet your appetite. Murphy-Goode Winery in Sonoma County, California is offering a one-year position with a $10,000 per month salary. The lucky candidate will not only gain valuable experience working within the wine industry; they’ll also live in the idyllic town of Healdsburg rent-free for the entire year.

“We have a job that will instantaneously catapult you into the wine stratosphere,” says Murphy-Goode Winery. “Looking for a change in your career and to pursue your passion? Do words like Cabernet, Rosé, and Chardonnay just roll off your tongue?”

The family-run business is looking for someone who “takes life one sip at a time.” The position is open to those who are 21 years or older and authorized to work in the United States. To apply, Murphy-Goode Winery invites you to send a video message and explain “why you want A Really Goode Job.” The company will then evaluate applications based on “role value, creativity, and design, applicable experience, and skill set.”

The first 90 days of the job will involve shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr. to learn about all aspects of wine harvesting. From there, the team will help you to choose a path that suits your skills and interests. You could end up working in the beautiful vineyards, or you could manage one of the winery’s tasting rooms. And when your work is done for the day, just kick back and enjoy a glass of locally-produced wine that you’ve helped to make!

Sound like your dream job? You can apply for the role from now until June 30. The job will begin around September 2021.

Love wine? Murphy-Goode Winery in Sonoma County, California is offering a one-year position with a $10,000 per month salary.

Murphy-Goode Winery: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

h/t: [Mental Floss]

Related Articles:

Sommelier History: How Poison-Detecting Servants Became Respected Wine Connoisseurs

Beautiful California Winery Boasts a World-Class Contemporary Sculpture Collection

Innovative Wine Bottles Include Labels With Short Stories to Read While You Sip

30 Creative Wine Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Red, White, or Rosé All Day