Home / News

Winery in California Will Pay You $10,000 a Month to Live and Work There for a Year

By Emma Taggart on March 26, 2021
Murphy-Goode Winery Job

Photo: Stock Photos from Lukasz Szwaj/Shutterstock

Do you know your cabernet sauvignons from your merlots? If you’re a wine connoisseur in need of a career change, perhaps this opportunity will whet your appetite. Murphy-Goode Winery in Sonoma County, California is offering a one-year position with a $10,000 per month salary. The lucky candidate will not only gain valuable experience working within the wine industry; they’ll also live in the idyllic town of Healdsburg rent-free for the entire year.

“We have a job that will instantaneously catapult you into the wine stratosphere,” says Murphy-Goode Winery. “Looking for a change in your career and to pursue your passion? Do words like Cabernet, Rosé, and Chardonnay just roll off your tongue?”

The family-run business is looking for someone who “takes life one sip at a time.” The position is open to those who are 21 years or older and authorized to work in the United States. To apply, Murphy-Goode Winery invites you to send a video message and explain “why you want A Really Goode Job.” The company will then evaluate applications based on “role value, creativity, and design, applicable experience, and skill set.”

The first 90 days of the job will involve shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr. to learn about all aspects of wine harvesting. From there, the team will help you to choose a path that suits your skills and interests. You could end up working in the beautiful vineyards, or you could manage one of the winery’s tasting rooms. And when your work is done for the day, just kick back and enjoy a glass of locally-produced wine that you’ve helped to make!

Sound like your dream job? You can apply for the role from now until June 30. The job will begin around September 2021.

Love wine? Murphy-Goode Winery in Sonoma County, California is offering a one-year position with a $10,000 per month salary.

Murphy-Goode Winery: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Mental Floss]

Related Articles:

Sommelier History: How Poison-Detecting Servants Became Respected Wine Connoisseurs

Beautiful California Winery Boasts a World-Class Contemporary Sculpture Collection

Innovative Wine Bottles Include Labels With Short Stories to Read While You Sip

30 Creative Wine Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Red, White, or Rosé All Day

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

PBS Is Making ‘Asian Americans’ Documentary Free To Stream After Atlanta Shootings
Long-Dormant Icelandic Volcano Erupts After 6,000 Years of Inactivity
NASA Is Naming New Landmarks Discovered by Mars Rover in the Navajo Language
Inventor of the Audio Cassette Tape Lou Ottens Dies at Age 94
Mystery of the Secret Message Written on Edvard Munch’s ‘The Scream’ Finally Solved
Man Discovers Hidden Attic Full of Historic Photos, Including One of Susan B. Anthony

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Influencers Can No Longer Use “Misleading” Filters in Paid Beauty Advertising in the UK
WWII Veteran Who Raised Almost £33 Million for the NHS Has Died at Age 100
American Voting Rights Advocate Stacey Abrams Nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
The Black Lives Matter Movement Has Been Nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Dinosaur Fossil of a Titanosaur Discovered in Argentina May Belong to the Largest Land Animal Ever
CNN’s Anderson Cooper Was Left Speechless in an Interview With Amanda Gorman Post-Inauguration

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.