36 Creative Wine Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Red, White, or Rosé All Day

For many people, a glass of wine is one of life’s great indulgences. Whether it’s red, white, or rosé, there’s an entire culture for people that love this drink of the gods. So if you’re searching for a great gift option for a vino enthusiast, you’re in luck; there are plenty of creative gifts for wine lovers available, and they go well beyond a fancy bottle opener.
Wine gifts can range from practical to purely decorative. Many vino drinkers know that excessive oxygen is the enemy of wine, so a good bottle stopper is a must. We’ve found a selection of quirky ways to preserve wine in style, from a handcrafted brass bear to stoppers that correspond with your gift recipient’s birthstone and are hand-blown by artist Jill Henrietta.
But if you know that your giftee has all the openers, glasses, and charms they could ever need, then look for something that’s wine adjacent. The Etsy shop Looking Sharp Cactus created a charming succulent planter from a reclaimed wine bottle, while Sunbasil Soap formulated a “Rosé All Day” bath scrub—something that’s perfectly paired with an actual glass of wine.
Check out our selection of wine gifts, below. They’re an ideal way to cheers a loved one or special friend.
Know someone that loves rosé all day? These creative wine gifts are great for red, white, and rosé drinkers of all kinds.
Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper
Customizable Wine Storage
Wine Soap (Vintage Merlot)
Succulent Wine Bottle Kit
Chardonnay Wine Making Kit
Skiing Hare Wine Holder
Lustered Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4)
Mavis Wine Caddy
Wine Subscription Box
Self-Aerating Wine Glass (Set of 2)
Shower Wine Holder
“Rosé All Day” Sugar Scrub
Prosecco Scented Bath Bombs
Bear Bottle Stopper
Recycled Wine Bottle Platter and Spreader
Funny Wine Socks
Wine Crew Socks
Wine Bottle Necklace
Wine Molecule Earrings
Wine Bottle and Glass Optical Illusion Lamp
Ceramic Wine Chiller
Freezer Cooling Cups
Outdoor Drinking Glass Cover
Major Scale Musical Wine Glasses (Set of 2)
Personalized Wine Glass Caddy
Macrame Wine Bottle Hanger
Wine Bottle Planter
Wine Bottle Stoppers
Bathtime Wine Glass Holder
Floral Wine Charms (Set of 12)
Dapper Dog Bottle Holder
Yosemite Half Dome Engraved Stemless Wine Glass
Drawstring Flannel Wine Bag
Bicycle Leather Wine Rack
Wine Bottle Puzzle
Food and Wine Pairing Tea Towel
This article has been edited and updated.
