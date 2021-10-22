Home / Design / Creative Products

36 Creative Wine Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Red, White, or Rosé All Day

By Sara Barnes on October 21, 2021
Gifts for Wine Lovers

For many people, a glass of wine is one of life’s great indulgences. Whether it’s red, white, or rosé, there’s an entire culture for people that love this drink of the gods. So if you’re searching for a great gift option for a vino enthusiast, you’re in luck; there are plenty of creative gifts for wine lovers available, and they go well beyond a fancy bottle opener.

Wine gifts can range from practical to purely decorative. Many vino drinkers know that excessive oxygen is the enemy of wine, so a good bottle stopper is a must. We’ve found a selection of quirky ways to preserve wine in style, from a handcrafted brass bear to stoppers that correspond with your gift recipient’s birthstone and are hand-blown by artist Jill Henrietta.

But if you know that your giftee has all the openers, glasses, and charms they could ever need, then look for something that’s wine adjacent. The Etsy shop Looking Sharp Cactus created a charming succulent planter from a reclaimed wine bottle, while Sunbasil Soap formulated a “Rosé All Day” bath scrub—something that’s perfectly paired with an actual glass of wine.

Check out our selection of wine gifts, below. They’re an ideal way to cheers a loved one or special friend.

Know someone that loves rosé all day? These creative wine gifts are great for red, white, and rosé drinkers of all kinds.

 

Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper

 

Customizable Wine Storage

Customizable Wine Storage

Clever Chef | $18.99

 

Wine Soap (Vintage Merlot)

Gifts for Wine Lovers

Swag Brewery | $9.99

 

Succulent Wine Bottle Kit

 

Chardonnay Wine Making Kit

 

Skiing Hare Wine Holder

 

Lustered Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4)

 

Mavis Wine Caddy

 

Wine Subscription Box

 

Self-Aerating Wine Glass (Set of 2)

 

Shower Wine Holder

Shower Wine Holder

Sipski | $12.99

 

“Rosé All Day” Sugar Scrub

Wine Accessories Gifts

Sunbasil Soap | $14.95+

 

Prosecco Scented Bath Bombs

Prosecco Scented Bath Bombs

Gift Republic | $13.86

 

Bear Bottle Stopper

 

Recycled Wine Bottle Platter and Spreader

 

Funny Wine Socks

 

Wine Crew Socks

Wine Crew Socks

HOTSOX | $7

 

Wine Bottle Necklace

 

Wine Molecule Earrings

 

Wine Bottle and Glass Optical Illusion Lamp

Wine Gifts

iLoving | $13.99

 

Ceramic Wine Chiller

 

Freezer Cooling Cups

Freezer Cooling Cups

Host | $22.61

 

Outdoor Drinking Glass Cover

Outdoor Drinking Glass Cover

Coverware | $16.75

 

Major Scale Musical Wine Glasses (Set of 2)

 

Personalized Wine Glass Caddy

Macrame Wine Bottle Hanger

Macrame Wine Bottle Hanger

Tipsy Lits | $18+

 

Wine Bottle Planter

Wine Bottle Planter

Gottles | $14.75

 

Wine Bottle Stoppers

 

Bathtime Wine Glass Holder

 

Floral Wine Charms (Set of 12)

Gifts for Wine Lovers

Trudeau | $12.41

 

Dapper Dog Bottle Holder

 

 

Yosemite Half Dome Engraved Stemless Wine Glass

 

Drawstring Flannel Wine Bag

Gifts for Wine Lovers

Bayside Barb | $2.02

 

Bicycle Leather Wine Rack

Wine Accessories Gifts

Oopsmark | $34

 

Wine Bottle Puzzle

Wine Gifts

BSIRI | $24.99

 

Food and Wine Pairing Tea Towel

 

This article has been edited and updated.

