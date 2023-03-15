Create Colorful Hoop Art When You Use These Embroidery and Painting Supplies

Embroidery is a craft that’s ripe with creative possibilities. One important thing to know about it is that you don’t have to use only thread in your piece. Mixed media embroidery, in which you employ paint or other materials, is a deeply satisfying practice. It’s one that Maria Zamyatina knows well. The artist uses watercolor paint, in addition to thread, to create colorful scenes inspired by her travels. She even shows you how in her online class called Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

Zamyatina’s class is geared toward folks who have some experience with embroidery, specifically the basic stitches. But beyond that knowledge, she demonstrates sketching for embroidery and how to transfer a pattern before showing you how to tackle your project down to the final details.

To successfully complete the course, you’ll need the right supplies. If you’ve stitched before, you might have some of them on hand. This includes embroidery needles, a nine-inch embroidery hoop, scissors, and cotton fabric. Additionally, you’ll want to have craft glue, a heat-erasable pen, paint (watercolor, acrylic, or gouache), and paint brushes on hand.

So, grab your tools and enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories to get started. It’s only available through My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform that will ignite your creativity.

Better yet, you can stitch with Zamyatina and ask her questions as you work. She’s hosting an Instagram Live on her account, @birdo_embroidery on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. EDT. You’ll even get to see her work on the project, too. You won’t want to miss it!

For Zamyatina's class, make sure you have these supplies:

Embroidery Needles

9-Inch Embroidery Hoops

Embroidery Scissors

Craft Glue

Heat-Erasing Pens

Watercolor Paint

Paint Brushes

You'll need a little embroidery experience when taking Zamyatina's class.

She'll show you how to draw your pattern onto your chosen fabric.

Zamyatina will demonstrate painting…

…and the stitching needed to complete your project.

Get a peek into Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

