Create Colorful Hoop Art When You Use These Embroidery and Painting Supplies

By Sara Barnes on March 15, 2023
Mixed Media Embroidery Supplies

Embroidery is a craft that’s ripe with creative possibilities. One important thing to know about it is that you don’t have to use only thread in your piece. Mixed media embroidery, in which you employ paint or other materials, is a deeply satisfying practice. It’s one that Maria Zamyatina knows well. The artist uses watercolor paint, in addition to thread, to create colorful scenes inspired by her travels. She even shows you how in her online class called Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

Zamyatina’s class is geared toward folks who have some experience with embroidery, specifically the basic stitches. But beyond that knowledge, she demonstrates sketching for embroidery and how to transfer a pattern before showing you how to tackle your project down to the final details.

To successfully complete the course, you’ll need the right supplies. If you’ve stitched before, you might have some of them on hand. This includes embroidery needles, a nine-inch embroidery hoop, scissors, and cotton fabric. Additionally, you’ll want to have craft glue, a heat-erasable pen, paint (watercolor, acrylic, or gouache), and paint brushes on hand.

So, grab your tools and enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories to get started. It’s only available through My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform that will ignite your creativity.

Better yet, you can stitch with Zamyatina and ask her questions as you work. She’s hosting an Instagram Live on her account, @birdo_embroidery on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. EDT. You’ll even get to see her work on the project, too. You won’t want to miss it!

Learn how to combine embroidery with painting when you enroll in Maria Zamyatina's online course called Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

Mixed Media Embroidery Supplies

For Zamyatina's class, make sure you have these supplies:

 

Embroidery Needles

Embroidery Needle

DMC | $1.27+

 

9-Inch Embroidery Hoops

Embroidery Hoops

ziqianhard | $12.99

 

Embroidery Scissors

Embroidery Scissors

Fiskars | $10.04

 

Craft Glue

Craft Glue

Aleene | $2.44

 

Heat-Erasing Pens

Heat Erasable Pens

Janyun | $8.99

 

Watercolor Paint

 

Paint Brushes

Paintbrushes

Phinus | $5.99

 

You'll need a little embroidery experience when taking Zamyatina's class.

Embroidery Supplies

She'll show you how to draw your pattern onto your chosen fabric.

Mixed Media Embroidery Supplies

Zamyatina will demonstrate painting…

Mixed Media Embroidery Supplies

…and the stitching needed to complete your project.

Mixed Media Embroidery SuppliesMixed Media Embroidery Supplies

Get a peek into Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

You can stitch with Zamyatina and ask her questions as you work. She’s hosting an Instagram Live on her account, @birdo_embroidery on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. EDT.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
