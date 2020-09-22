Home / News

My Modern Met Reader Survey: Enter to Win a Gift Card for My Modern Met Store

By My Modern Met on September 22, 2020
My Modern Met Survey

Photo: Stock Photos from Dean Drobot/Shutterstock

Here at My Modern Met, we do our best to provide enriching content to our creative community of readers. In an effort to better understand our audience and improve your experience as a reader, we’ve put together a 10-15 minute survey. This will help us better serve you moving forward.

As an added bonus, we are giving out a total of $300 in gift cards for My Modern Met Store. Everyone who completes the survey will be entered in a chance to win one of three $100 gift cards for My Modern Met Store. The last day for filling out the survey will be October 5, 2020. It will officially be closed in two weeks (on October 6th), when we'll be selecting one lucky winner at random, via Random.org.

Thank you!

TAKE SURVEY HERE

My Modern Met Store Products

A few of the products currently available in My Modern Met Store.

Related Articles:

My Modern Met Store: Creative Products From Today’s Best Contemporary Artists and Makers

Become a My Modern Met Member and Receive Exclusive Rewards

My Modern Met Celebrates Turning 10 Years Old

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New York’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Wears White Lace Collar To Honor the Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg
RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg: People Are Sharing Tributes To the Pioneering Supreme Court Justice
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Fans Are Honoring the Actor’s Unexpected Passing With Touching Artworks
Google Introduces a New Career Certificates Program That Could Land You a Great Job
New Zealand Achieves 100 Days Without Coronavirus Transmission
Florence Safely Serves People Through 17th-Century “Wine Windows” Used During the Plague

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Notre-Dame’s Famed Organ Will Undergo a Four-Year Restoration
Paris Transforms River Seine Into a Floating Cinema for Social Distancing Fun
Woman Makes History as First Black Female Tactical Jet Pilot in the U.S. Navy
Parisian Café Uses Giant Teddy Bears to Ensure Social Distancing
RIP Milton Glaser: Paying Tribute to the Man Who Created the Iconic ‘I Heart NY’ Logo
Ancient Scythian Shoe Preserved for 2,300 Years Discovered in the Altai Mountains

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.