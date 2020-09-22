My Modern Met Reader Survey: Enter to Win a Gift Card for My Modern Met Store

Here at My Modern Met, we do our best to provide enriching content to our creative community of readers. In an effort to better understand our audience and improve your experience as a reader, we’ve put together a 10-15 minute survey. This will help us better serve you moving forward.

As an added bonus, we are giving out a total of $300 in gift cards for My Modern Met Store. Everyone who completes the survey will be entered in a chance to win one of three $100 gift cards for My Modern Met Store. The last day for filling out the survey will be October 5, 2020. It will officially be closed in two weeks (on October 6th), when we'll be selecting one lucky winner at random, via Random.org.

Thank you!

TAKE SURVEY HERE

