My Modern Met Survey: Enter to Win a Gift Card for My Modern Met Store

By My Modern Met on June 21, 2022
My Modern Met Survey

Photo: Stock Photos from Dean Drobot/Shutterstock

Here at My Modern Met, we do our best to provide enriching content to our creative community of readers. In an effort to better understand our audience and improve your experience as a reader, customer, and e-learner, we’ve put together a 7–10 minute survey. This will help us better serve you moving forward.

As an added bonus, we are giving out a $100 gift card for My Modern Met Store. Everyone who completes the survey will be entered in a chance to win a $100 gift card for My Modern Met Store. The last day for filling out the survey will be July 5, 2022 at 11:59pm PDT. It will officially be closed in two weeks (on July 5), when we'll be selecting one lucky winner at random.

Thank you!

TAKE SURVEY HERE

My Modern Met Store Products

A few of the products currently available in My Modern Met Store.

