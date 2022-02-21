Unleash Your Creativity When You Enroll in My Modern Met Academy

It’s never too late to learn something new—especially when it comes to exercising your creativity. Painting, drawing, and other creative pursuits can have big benefits for your overall well-being. Plus, these activities are just plain fun. It’s why we’re so excited to announce our new e-learning platform: My Modern Met Academy! Through our on-demand courses, you'll learn how to do things like ink an enchanted forest, photograph your beloved pup, and fashion yourself a fringy bag. And best of all, it's all at your own pace and can be done from anywhere in the world.

My Modern Met Academy is dedicated to making even the most challenging techniques accessible. Our expert instructors break down everything you’ll need to know about a subject or approach. Many of our courses are tailored to beginners, and so a course for something like portraiture—an art that focuses on some of the most complex subjects you can draw—are parceled into bite-sized lessons. Need to review it later? No problem. Once you've purchased a class, it’s yours forever. So if you were to ever need a refresher on a technique, you can easily rewatch the lesson.

Scroll down to check out some of our course offerings, and then head to My Modern Met Academy to check out all of our classes. We’ve got new courses in the works, so be sure to follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletter so you never miss when a class goes live.

Unleash your creativity when you enroll in a class on My Modern Met Academy, My Modern Met's e-learning platform. Here are just some of the courses you can take:

Want to snap the pawfect photo of your dog? Learn how to achieve a soulful portrait of your pup with the help of renowned pet photographer Belinda Richards.

Crochet is an easy-to-learn craft, but it can still be daunting to begin. Don’t worry! Instructor Khara Plicanic will show you everything from how to read a crochet pattern to the final steps of fashioning your own fringy bag.

Master the art of architectural illustration with this comprehensive course taught by illustrator Demi Lang. She’ll help you select paper, create a line drawing, ink it, and apply those all-important finishing touches.

If you’re already familiar with embroidery, enroll in this class with Floor Giebels. She’ll show you how to create your own images, print them on fabric, and stitch the hair and clothing for totally unique hoop art.

The words “simple” and “approachable” are probably not what you'd use to describe portrait drawing. But with the help of Melissa de Nobrega, it’s just that. She shows you the anatomy of the face as well as techniques for achieving a likeness.

See even more creative classes on My Modern Met Academy.

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Enjoy the Best Creative Products When You Shop at My Modern Met Store

Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met

Painter Elyse Dodge on Her Colorful Low Poly Landscapes [Podcast]