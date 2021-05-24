Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Origami Artist Reimagines Trees With Leaves Made of Tiny Paper Cranes

By Arnesia Young on May 24, 2021
Naoki Onogawa Paper Origami Crane Tree Sculptures

Japanese artist Naoki Onogawa has been fascinated with the traditional art of origami since he was a child. Now, he incorporates the popular craft into his own artwork. Using nothing more than his hands, the artist folds hundreds of tiny origami cranes that are small enough to fit on the tip of his finger. Those minuscule paper creatures are then used as leaves on the delicate branches of his asymmetrical tree-like sculptures.

Onogawa began creating paper cranes after witnessing the devastating effects of the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011. Amidst all the destruction, he saw a pile of paper cranes placed near the wreckage of a local school and was struck by the sacred and solemn beauty of their presence. From that time on, he was moved to incorporate them into his art and channel their deeper meaning through his own creative process.

“Making a place for origami cranes to exist is part of my creation,” Onogawa tells My Modern Met. “I understand the past history of origami cranes in my own way and bring it into this present era by creating artworks. I believe that each person familiar with cranes has their own history with them. How each person feels about them and holds these cranes in their mind is unique, but it is my hope that my works allow for new dialogue. Through that dialogue, it is my hope that there is something—whatever it is—that stirs the heart of the viewer.”

Several of Naoki Onogawa’s pieces are currently on display through May 5 at the Setouchi City Museum of Art. To see more of his incredible work, follow the artist on Instagram or visit his gallery’s website to commission a piece of your very own.

Japanese artist Naoki Onogawa crafts hundreds of tiny origami cranes using nothing more than his hands.

Paper Crane Origami Trees by Naoki OnogawaPaper Crane Origami Trees by Naoki OnogawaPaper Crane Origami Trees by Naoki OnogawaNaoki Onogawa Paper Cranes

He then uses them as the leaves perched on the delicate branches of his tree-like sculptures.

Naoki Onogawa Paper Origami Crane Tree SculpturesNaoki Onogawa Paper Origami Crane Tree SculpturesNaoki Onogawa Paper Origami Crane Tree SculpturesNaoki Onogawa Paper CranesNaoki Onogawa Paper Origami Crane Tree Sculptures

Through his creation, he is making a space for these cranes to exist.

Naoki Onogawa Paper Origami Crane Tree SculpturesNaoki Onogawa Paper CranesNaoki Onogawa Paper Origami Crane Tree Sculptures

Each individual crane he folds is small enough to fit on the tip of his finger.

Naoki Onogawa Paper Origami Crane Tree SculpturesNaoki Onogawa Paper CranesNaoki Onogawa Paper Origami Crane Tree Sculptures

Naoki Onogawa: Website | Instagram | Gallery

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Naoki Onogawa.

Related Articles:

Japanese Artist Creates Over 100,000 Cherry Blossom Petals From Salt in Heartfelt Installation

6 Contemporary Japanese Artists Who Are Taking the Art World by Storm

Artist Spends 3 Months Planning and Folding Origami Samurai From a Single Sheet of Paper

10+ Origami Tutorials You Can Watch and Learn for Free on YouTube

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New Book Highlights the Experimental Genius of Contemporary Paper Art
Artist Creates Paper “Seeds” to Compose Dense Landscapes of Unexpected Forms
10 Collage Craft Ideas To Spark Your Creativity and Inspire Your Own Paper Art
Artist Builds ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Light Boxes Using Layers of Cut Paper
Artist Creates Lush “Gardens” With Intricately Cut Paper Flowers
These Miniature Paper Plants Look Just Like Their Living Companions, No Water Required

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10+ Origami Tutorials You Can Watch and Learn for Free on YouTube
This Artist Has Created a Paper Menagerie of Delicate Animal Portraits for Almost 40 Years
Laser-Cut Paper Vessels Made From Mesmerizing Hand-Drawn Patterns
Artist Spends 3 Months Planning and Folding Origami Samurai From a Single Sheet of Paper
Enchanting Hand-Crafted Paper Scenes Come To Life in Illuminated Light Boxes
Intricate Paper Cut Collages Transform Newspaper Headline Into Masterpieces

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.