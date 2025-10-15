Home / News

NASA’s JPL Faces Fourth Round of Layoffs, Cutting 550 Jobs

By Eva Baron on October 15, 2025
NASA JPL Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Photo: JPL / NASA / U.S. Department of Energy

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has furloughed approximately 550 employees in its fourth round of layoffs since January 2024. This staff reduction comes amid the ongoing government shutdown, which has already led to significant budget cuts within federal agencies.

JPL Director Dave Gallagher announced the workforce realignment on October 13, stating that about 11% of the laboratory’s workforce across technical, business, and support areas would be impacted. Gallagher added that employees would be notified of their status on October 14.

“This week’s action, while not easy, is essential to securing JPL’s future by creating a leaner infrastructure, focusing on our core technical capabilities, maintaining fiscal discipline, and positioning us to compete in the evolving space ecosystem,” Gallagher explains.

NASA has also stated that its latest wave of layoffs is unrelated to the government shutdown, even as some 750,000 workers remain furloughed. Rather, NASA’s “leaner infrastructure” is more in response to the current administration and its sustained attacks on the organization’s funding. President Trump’s 2026 budget proposal, for example, outlines what Bill Nye has called an “extinction-level” budget cut of 24%. The reduced funds would effectively slash ongoing and planned missions, while also contributing to employee layoffs. In total, JPL has already terminated more than 1,500 staffers and contractors across these four rounds.

“I recognize this is a tremendous amount of change in a short period of time and will be challenging for our entire community in the coming weeks,” Gallagher noted in an email sent to employees and shared by Space.com. “While not easy, I believe taking these actions now will help the Lab transform at the scale and pace necessary to help achieve humanity’s boldest ambitions in space.”

Based in California and managed by Caltech, JPL focuses primarily on robotic space exploration, sending rovers, probes, and satellites across the solar system. Its flagship missions include the Psyche asteroid probe, the Europe Clipper, the Euclid Space Telescope, the Perseverance Mars rover, and the Deep Space Network, among others. JPL is NASA’s only federally funded research and development center, placing it in a precarious position as the threat of budget cuts continues.

On October 15, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order that blocks the Trump administration from laying off federal workers during the government shutdown. In her statement, U.S. District Judge Susan Yvonne Illston claimed that the Trump administration had “taken advantage of the lapse in government spending and government functioning to assume that all bets are off [and that] the laws don’t apply to them anymore.”

As of this writing, the government has been shut down for nearly 15 days, and there has been little movement in Congress toward a resolution.

Sources: NASA lays off 550 employees at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in sweeping ‘realignment' of workforce; JPL Hit With Another 550 Layoffs as NASA’s Budget Crisis Deepens; JPL Workforce Update

Related Articles:

Smithsonian Shutters Its Museums and Zoo Amid Government Shutdown

Jane Fonda Relaunches McCarthy-Era Free Speech Initiative, With Support From 800 Celebs

Powerful Protest Signs From ‘No Kings Day’ Demonstrations

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Smithsonian Shutters Its Museums and Zoo Amid Government Shutdown
RIP Diane Keaton: Oscar-Winning ‘Annie Hall’ Actor Dies at 79
Meet This Year’s Class of MacArthur Fellows Receiving a “Genius Grant” of $800K Each
Nobel Prize in Chemistry Awards 3 Scientists Who Developed Potential Aid for the Climate Crisis
30 Bob Ross Paintings Will Be Auctioned To Support Public TV Stations Affected by Government Cuts
Celebrities and Politicians Remember Jane Goodall’s Remarkable Legacy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Jane Fonda Relaunches McCarthy-Era Free Speech Initiative, With Support From 800 Celebs
RIP Jane Goodall: Revered Primatologist and Conservationist Dead at 91
South Korea Passes Bill Banning Phones During Class Hours in Elementary and Middle Schools
Denmark Seeks To Combat AI-Generated Deepfakes Through Ambitious Copyright Laws
The World’s Largest Flaming Gas Crater Is Showing Signs of Dying Out
The Netherlands Returns 119 Looted Historical Bronze Artworks to Nigeria

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.