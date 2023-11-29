Home / Funny

National Park Service’s Tweets Are So Funny That You’ll Learn About Nature Without Noticing

By Regina Sienra on November 29, 2023

Social media allows anyone to share their personality, but some accounts are unexpectedly hilarious. Thanks to savvy social media managers, there are some brands that have shown themselves to be quite entertaining and at times sassy. The latest to join the ranks of clever social media accounts is the National Park Service (NPS). Not only does the person behind this account keep people updated in real time, but they are also building engagement in a heartfelt manner. The wonderfully witty content is at times silly but can also be highly informative.

Earlier this year, the NPS gained anttention after telling people to “never push a slower friend in a bear attack…even if you feel the friendship has run its course.” This clever way to make people aware of the precautions they needed to have during the bear season is just a sliver of their endless humor, envisioned by social media specialist Matt Turner.

Thousands of different species call the National Parks home, which means that anyone can get their chance in the spotlight. For example, the NPS has shared how the dread of Monday weighs across the animal world, whether you're a bear or a mink. Of course, there are also seasonal stars, like an intimidating Thanksgiving turkey. However, these animal spotlights are also sprinkled with useful information for park visitors, like this message calling for patience when encountering a bison.

Whether you're a frequent park visitor or simply wish to make your days better with some nature puns and funny pictures, the NPS Twitter account is an absolute treasure. If Instagram is more of your thing, the pictures they post there can give the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards a run for its money.

