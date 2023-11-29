National Park Service’s Tweets Are So Funny That You’ll Learn About Nature Without Noticing

Woke up early. There was no worm. pic.twitter.com/jW5GTQSfGT — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) November 27, 2023

Social media allows anyone to share their personality, but some accounts are unexpectedly hilarious. Thanks to savvy social media managers, there are some brands that have shown themselves to be quite entertaining and at times sassy. The latest to join the ranks of clever social media accounts is the National Park Service (NPS). Not only does the person behind this account keep people updated in real time, but they are also building engagement in a heartfelt manner. The wonderfully witty content is at times silly but can also be highly informative.

Earlier this year, the NPS gained anttention after telling people to “never push a slower friend in a bear attack…even if you feel the friendship has run its course.” This clever way to make people aware of the precautions they needed to have during the bear season is just a sliver of their endless humor, envisioned by social media specialist Matt Turner.

Thousands of different species call the National Parks home, which means that anyone can get their chance in the spotlight. For example, the NPS has shared how the dread of Monday weighs across the animal world, whether you're a bear or a mink. Of course, there are also seasonal stars, like an intimidating Thanksgiving turkey. However, these animal spotlights are also sprinkled with useful information for park visitors, like this message calling for patience when encountering a bison.

Whether you're a frequent park visitor or simply wish to make your days better with some nature puns and funny pictures, the NPS Twitter account is an absolute treasure. If Instagram is more of your thing, the pictures they post there can give the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards a run for its money.

The National Park Service (NPS) Twitter account is not only highly informative, but also tremendously fun.

This Peeping “Tom” was spotted outside Jewel Cave.⁣ It was too late in the day for a tour. The ranger explained the park was closing. After some ruffled feathers and some ‘fowl’ language, the turkey left without further incident. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/G8Nu2dgemY — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) November 22, 2023

If you find yourself sharing the road with a bison, or another visitor, be patient for them to make their way and only maneuver around them when safe for all. Also, bison are notorious for selling extended warranties and rarely use a turn signal. Proceed with caution. pic.twitter.com/LDQcCm8l7v — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) September 7, 2023

When all you wanna do is sleep but life and responsibilities won’t leave you alone… Unbearable. #MondayMood pic.twitter.com/rps6fEDp0x — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) September 18, 2023

Whether you're a frequent park visitor or simply wish to make your days better with some nature puns and funny pictures, the NPS Twitter account is an absolute treasure trove of good times.

Ask us again. pic.twitter.com/5dzSlqN1Rj — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) September 12, 2023

When somebody says Happy Monday… The American mink is known for its long body, pointy snout, & disdain for perky dispositions. When annoyed, they may hiss or discharge a musky scent. At the very least, a passive-aggressive email may be sent. “Per my last email, Carol…” pic.twitter.com/nbhGeMPnrG — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) November 6, 2023

Having friends is cool, but have you ever cut everyone off and disappeared for six months? Bear: Yes. Yes I have. pic.twitter.com/GDOuSLQEUn — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) September 9, 2023

Mondays be like… pic.twitter.com/xmrPjeEIXz — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) October 30, 2023

Whale, whale, whale. What do we have here? pic.twitter.com/I9Q9ROZeP1 — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) October 20, 2023

Nothing ruins your Friday like finding out it's only Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/UGlRWist32 — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) October 11, 2023

Parks are my Roman Empire… — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) September 25, 2023

Take a picture, it’ll last longer. — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) September 20, 2023

