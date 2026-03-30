Designer Reinvents the Classic Ruler With Playful, Winding Measurements

Simple but brilliant, the ruler is one of those indispensable tools we’ve all used. Without it, our world would be far less measured and a lot less exact, but this rigid precision leaves little room for play and spontaneity. Inspired by this idea, product designer Tomas Kral reimagines the everyday tool with the Way ruler.

The Way ruler—made from anodized aluminum—features clear, functional markings along its edge, just like a traditional ruler. But at each centimeter mark, the lines begin to take on a life of their own, winding and looping, with the numbers appearing at the end of these paths rather than at the edge.

Inspired by travel and discovery, Kral designed the ruler to make measuring more playful and engaging. Rather than instantly reading a number at the edge, you’re invited to slow down and follow the winding lines with your eye until you reach the final value.

Kral’s witty design suggests that the path to reaching a result isn’t always linear.

The designer created a limited-edition run of 50 Way rulers that are available to buy on his website. While you’re there, check out more of Keal’s brilliant designs.

Product designer Tomas Kral reimagines the classic ruler with Way, inviting you to follow winding paths to find each measurement.

Tomas Kral: Website | Instagram

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