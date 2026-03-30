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Designer Reinvents the Classic Ruler With Playful, Winding Measurements

By Emma Taggart on March 30, 2026

Way Ruler by Tomas Kral

Simple but brilliant, the ruler is one of those indispensable tools we’ve all used. Without it, our world would be far less measured and a lot less exact, but this rigid precision leaves little room for play and spontaneity. Inspired by this idea, product designer Tomas Kral reimagines the everyday tool with the Way ruler.

The Way ruler—made from anodized aluminum—features clear, functional markings along its edge, just like a traditional ruler. But at each centimeter mark, the lines begin to take on a life of their own, winding and looping, with the numbers appearing at the end of these paths rather than at the edge.

Inspired by travel and discovery, Kral designed the ruler to make measuring more playful and engaging. Rather than instantly reading a number at the edge, you’re invited to slow down and follow the winding lines with your eye until you reach the final value.

Kral’s witty design suggests that the path to reaching a result isn’t always linear.

The designer created a limited-edition run of 50 Way rulers that are available to buy on his website. While you’re there, check out more of Keal’s brilliant designs.

Product designer Tomas Kral reimagines the classic ruler with Way, inviting you to follow winding paths to find each measurement.

Way Ruler by Tomas Kral

Way Ruler by Tomas Kral

Way Ruler by Tomas Kral

Tomas Kral: Website | Instagram

Source: Way

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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