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Vibrant Stage Design Brings Natural Forms of Mushrooms and Coral Reefs to Coachella

By Emma Taggart on May 15, 2026

Do LaB Stage Design Coachella

Music festivals wouldn’t be the same without the incredible stages that not only host the artists, but also create immersive experiences for the audience. For Coachella, Los Angeles-based creative studio Do LaB—founded by brothers Josh, Jesse, and Dede Flemming—creates environments that merge art, architecture, and music. Unlike the festival’s main stages, Do LaB’s distinct spaces are more intimate, built around emerging acts and spontaneous performances.

At this year’s Coachella, Do LaB created a large-scale installation called Macrodose. The immersive piece featured a network of organic, pod-like forms that came together to form a continuous canopy overhead. Instead of a conventional stage, it acted as a walk-through environment, designed to be experienced from different angles and viewpoints.

Macrodose featured huge cantilevered arms extending up to 50 feet overhead, with the engineering hidden beneath more than 1,600 custom-fabricated panels. The pod-like forms were inspired by mushrooms and coral reefs, and were designed to respond to wind and other natural elements. Lighting and atmospheric elements were built directly into the organic-like structures, allowing the atmospheric environment to transform from day to night.

Even after two decades of designing stages, Do LaB’s work is still evolving. The family-run company treats each new project as a chance to experiment, and to explore new ideas in form, materials, and how spaces connect with music and audiences. Do LaB says, “The goal is to create environments that feel immersive, kinetic, and emotionally engaging—spaces where experience itself becomes the artwork.”

To see more of their work, you can follow Do LaB on Instagram.

Creative studio Do LaB create immersive festival stages that merge art, architecture, and music.

Do LaB Stage Design Coachella

At this year’s Coachella, the family-run team created a large-scale installation called Macrodose.

Do LaB Stage Design Coachella

The immersive piece featured a network of organic, pod-like forms that came together to form a continuous canopy overhead.

Do LaB Stage Design Coachella

The dynamic forms were inspired by mushrooms and coral reefs, and were designed to respond to wind and other natural elements.

Do LaB Stage Design Coachella

Instead of a conventional stage, Macrodose acted as a walk-through environment, designed to be experienced from different angles and viewpoints.

Do LaB Stage Design Coachella

Do LaB Stage Design Coachella

Do LaB Stage Design Coachella

Do LaB Stage Design Coachella

Do LaB Stage Design Coachella

Do Lab: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Do Lab.

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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