United Airlines To Offer ‘Relax Row’ That Turns Economy Seats Into a Bed for Long Flights

Air travel can be uncomfortable, particularly when you have to spend several hours in cramped economy seats. Hoping to offer an alternative to those who would like to lie down without splurging on a first-class ticket, United Airlines has introduced Relax Row. In this new concept, three contiguous seats can be turned into a bed for long-haul flights.

Each row of seats available to be turned into a Relax Row will have individually adjustable leg rests that can be folded up to a 90-degree angle, becoming a spacious lie-flat sleeping area. For extra comfort, United will provide a custom-fitted mattress pad to place on the seats, as well as a specially sized plush blanket and two additional pillows. For those traveling with little ones, the airline is also throwing in a plush toy and Children’s Travel Kit with a Sesame Street activity book and a slide puzzle.

This idea was conceived with families traveling with small children in mind, but it will be available to anyone who could use a little more room to sleep, watch TV, or simply lie down, whether it’s couples or solo travelers. Up to 12 Relax Rows will be available on each plane, and they will be located between the United Economy and United Premium Plus cabins.

“As a leading premium airline, we’re committed to delivering new, industry-leading experiences for all of our customers—and the United Relax Row is the perfect example of that. Customers traveling in United Economy on long-haul flights deserve an option for more space and comfort, and this is one way we can deliver that for them,” says Andrew Nocella, United’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer via a press release.

United is set to launch Relax Rows in 2027 in 90 planes, and plans to expand it to 200 of its Boeing 787 and 777 wide-body aircrafts by 2030. While the company has a North American exclusivity on this concept, it’s not the first to offer it in the world. All Nippon Airways’ Couchii, Air New Zealand’s Economy Skycouch, and Lufthansa’s Sleeper’s Row all allow passengers to book an entire row and get a similar mattress topper, pillow, and blanket on selected long-haul flights.

While United has not given details on the pricing, travel experts say the Relax Row is likely to be offered as an add-on fee to economy seats. To stay up to date with this innovative travel concept, make sure to follow United Airlines on Instagram.

United Airlines has introduced Relax Row, which turns three contiguous seats into a bed for long-haul flights.

The entire row is alllllll yours. Welcome to United Relax Row, three adjacent United Economy seats with adjustable leg rests that can each be raised or lowered to create a cozy lie-flat space for stretching out… You'll also get a mattress pad, blanket and two pillows. If… pic.twitter.com/Q6gcOuXbXo — United Airlines (@united) March 24, 2026

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